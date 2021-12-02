A political analyst makes a shocking prediction that the Democrats will drop Joe Biden and instead support the vice president in an unusual statement.

According to Joe Siracusa, a political analyst, this will be the most probable scenario to pan out that was not expected. Both President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are unpopular, yet choosing Harris is not recommended either.

POTUS low numbers shock the White House

The president has the worst popularity ever, and Donald Trump never sank so low, despite partial media outlets saying. Polls registered a dismal number of 38 percent reflected on his performance on relevant issues like the terrible fall of Kabul, and his infrastructure plan that Joe Manchin and another democrat refused to support, reported the Express UK.

Siracusa spoke to Sky News Australia mentioned that a probe is out there amongst Democrats and who they will support next coming elections.

He added the core Democrats who are still convinced that Kamala Harris is okay and even want to tap Michelle Obama as a ticket. They won't touch Joe for many reasons, and worse, he's not proven any alleged competence on the job.

The president drags down the Democrats

Despite the supposed popular mandate for the president in the last elections, he is dropping literally like a rock as every negative is piling up. Democrat party members see hopes dashed as the figures speak for themselves.

When asked what bothered his party very much about Joe Biden, they answered he sunk like the Titanic on important factors that would have driven up his poll numbers, but he can't seem to impress, even the vice-president seemed absent.

These low poll numbers are due to an underperforming economy that was robust before he took office. Several times he said the economy is fine and does not answer reporters. Next on immigration has proven disastrous as illegal immigrants flout US laws at the border. The administration is accused of flying illegals to certain destinations in the US, cited NY Post.

His administration has proven lacking in foreign policy because of the blunders in Afghanistan that led to the Fall of Kabul. Now Americans are marooned there with no way out.

Mr. Siracusa added that the overall handling of the pandemic by Biden has not been smooth sailing. The president has a big weekend that is all bad news. About 350,000 have died from the SARS-CoV-2, despite what he says about it. Months back, he criticizes Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, saying it's on his hands.

Now it's on the other side, and he is in the hot seat, but the White House keeps mum to defend him and avoid telling his thoughts on the matter.

The Biden presidency is not getting better but sliding fast and with self-inflicted wounds. Others would allege it is not salvageable at all but is an ongoing train wreck. What possessed the White House to announce that he'll even run in 2024 only raised eyebrows. The analyst called it a pipe dream because the Democrats would not allow him to.

Joe Biden is a walking timebomb that the Democrats did not expect, and they allegedly have no confidence in him as a leader. But it is a surprise for Siracusa to say that Vice-President Kamala Harris is even considered an option.

