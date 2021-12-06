Russia was livid after the US reconnaissance plane came close, almost hitting a civilian Airbus A330 cruising over the Black Sea as tensions rage with Kiev and NATO. The Kremlin accuses the US and allies of rising tension intentionally to force Putin's hand.

The civilian plane came close to 20 meters in a direct collision with the erring American aircraft. It was a flight from Tel Aviv to Moscow when it had to level off to 1,640 feet lower to avoid the direct flight path that the US reconnaissance plane was on.

US recon aircraft nearly collides with airbus

Sources say that both were 66-feet from aerial disaster. This shows how the allies have caused an incident that would have been collateral damage associated with the Ukraine border circumstance, reported the Sun UK.

US intelligence has been stoking chances of a Russian spillover on the Ukraine border. Washington has taken every step to hound Putin on the international stage as Russia is becoming the dominant military over the US, which has become Kiev's key supporter.

But Moscow denied any intention to invade Ukraine as the officials in the US state department have been gaslighting the situation. Russian transport officials identified the plane CL-600 Artemis with a visual contact from the Aeroflot A330, cited Eminetra.

Before this, the Kremlin sent up Su-27 and Su-30 fighters to intercept a NATO reconnaissance plane and an RC-135, and now another US reconnaissance aircraft CL-600 in the Black sea that nearly jeopardized a civilian Airbus A330.

According to an air controller from Russian reports, if the two were not following safe operation in flight, one recon plane could have brought near disaster had it not been for course correction that moved the civilian plane from unsafe flying practices of the US aircraft.

The flight crew was alarmed at the warning going off due to a possible collision, averted from 20 meters close.

Sources say that the aircraft was unknown when it flew in the Rostov Flight Information Region area, said the Russians. Simultaneously, the Aeroflot flight SU501 was on the usual route from the Middle East to Moscow.

Euronews reported the CL-600 was ignoring hails from civilian controllers alarmed at its flight path. The plane compromised the safety of another aircraft.

The spy plane is supposed to have originated from an air force base in Greece.

According to flight records, one of the claims is that the Russian plane went up to 35,925ft altitude to avoid the other aircraft, which ignored the hails of air controllers.

Unsafe recon plane operations could escalate tensions

No comment came from the US embassy in Moscow about the near disaster that involved one of their planes, said Reuters.

This will undoubtedly worsen tensions as Vladimir Putin avoids a conflict with the West, as reported incidents are alleged provocations.

Reports of a massive build-up of 175,000 troops and a large number of tanks with artillery pieces are claimed to attack soon, based on unverified US intel that Kiev is worried about.

Russia said it supports those states willing to become Russian territory, suppressed by the Kiev government.

Identifying the US recon plane that nearly collided with a civilian Airbus A330 draws concern from Moscow the allies are being reckless, which could have led to a worse outcome.

