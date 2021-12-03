A new report released Thursday revealed that Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times during President Bill Clinton's first term.

According to The Daily Mail, visitor logs reveal the rich convicted pedophile - who died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell in 2019 - visited the Clinton White House three times on the same day.

Jeffrey Epstein's history of interaction with former President Bill Clinton

Epstein and his accused mistress Ghislaine Maxwell were photographed beside Clinton at an event on September 29, 1993, after the billionaire gave $10,000 to help refurbish the facility. The Mail said that it's unclear whether Epstein, who committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019, met or interacted with Clinton during his other visits, and that the former president wasn't in the building for at least a handful of them.

Epstein first visited the White House on February 25, 1993, a little more than a month after the Democrat took office, according to visitor logs obtained by the Mail through a request to the Clinton Presidential Library. According to the report, his destination during the visit was "WW" - likely the West Wing - and his invitation was given by "Rubin."

Rubin might have been referring to former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, who would have been director of the National Economic Council at the time. Rubin's spokesperson informed the outlet that he has no memory of ever meeting or conversing with Epstein, as per NY Post.

Three additional days in 1993 are mentioned on Epstein's logs, including the day of the photo with Maxwell, who is currently on trial in New York City for allegedly recruiting minor women for her buddy to abuse. According to the Mail, Epstein visited the White House 12 times in 1994, including four times in less than a week in April. Clinton's itinerary indicated he wasn't at the White House for some of the trips.

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial

Clinton has denied knowing about Epstein's sexual transgressions, but he has maintained links with him over the years and is claimed to have been a passenger on his private plane multiple times, including in 2002 when the ex-president was pictured with one of Epstein's future rape accusers. Maxwell was a guest at Clinton's daughter Chelsea's wedding in 2010.

Former President Donald Trump and UK Prince Andrew, both of whom were passengers on Epstein's plane, were among Epstein's other high-profile contacts, according to a former pilot testifying at Maxwell's trial on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, during Ghislaine Maxwell's child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime Palm Beach butler testified that she told him to "see nothing" when guests arrived.

Juan Alessi, who worked as a cleaner in Epstein's Florida home from 1991 until 2006, claimed Maxwell handed him an instruction booklet on how to keep the house running well, including how to keep the beds clean and the hot water running.

Maxwell, the now-deceased sex offender and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, is facing sex-trafficking accusations in a trial that is scheduled to last several weeks. Maxwell is accused of sex trafficking girls with Epstein, sexually assaulting them herself, and lying about her activities in a deposition, according to prosecutors.

The indictment alleges misbehavior against four accusers, some of them were as young as 14 years old at the time of the alleged misconduct. Maxwell has rejected all allegations of misconduct and pled not guilty to the charges brought against her. Alessi stated that he had not witnessed any sexual misbehavior, as per Business Insider.

