The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stokes war fears claiming that Vladimir Putin will roll out his forces anytime. But this comes after the US and allies practiced nuclear bombing runs close to Russian air space.

Blinken gave warnings that Moscow is biding its time before committing to a full-scale assault which is imminent. But, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said there are other reasons for the build-up.

Blinken suggests war may be on the horizon

Russian armor and troops stationed at the borders are there for a planned invasion. Secretary Blinken is threatening a significant response if the forces are not withdrawn, reported the Express UK.

The build-up allegedly is a preparation for that end if the decision is given to commit Moscow's forces into an invasion. Stated that if Russia does go into full-scale conflict to occupy Ukraine finally, the US will answer the challenge by using economic sanctions that have not been used in the past, cited France 24.

Washington knows it should deter Putin, who views the current administration as diminished, with the loss of Afghanistan and Americans showing discontent towards his administration means not so capable.

Will Russian do the expected?

According to Iulia Joja, whose connections to several institutions, a professor at Georgetown University gave insight into what might come next for a tentative border.

Speaking to Newsweek, she said several things are happening at the border. US State Secretary stoking war fears could not be coincidental after several times it has happened.|

Joja added that most NATO members do not want a border conflict. Although, many see Putin laying down the groundwork needed to justify military action. In case if anyone would intentionally cross its limits, noted Newsweek.

To have less support for Ukraine, but that is not the case, what Washington has been doing amounts to provocation.

Kyiv has stressed its intent to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that the Kremlin calls a foul and a red line. It's no secret that the US has interests in helping Ukraine and the European Union, but all these actions will inch to a red line.

For the most part, the US has not been good at red lines and keeping off them, remarked Joja.

Mr. Blinken's state of support to Ukraine demonstrates what the Biden administration might choose to do and how far the US is willing to deal with increased tensions. She added that a response is escalated because Moscow sees an advantage, will intervention make a difference or not.

Russian increased military activity

The situation at the Ukraine border, where forces are sent to Boguchar and Kantemirovska, shows how much military force Putin can muster. Checkpoints in several places were noted, and more armored troops and units might be needed.

Other than the US intelligence about the border build-up, it gathered. Other sources like what civilians saw near the Russia-Ukraine border have been posted on social media.

Locals noted the men and equipment were emplaced on the field near the border. If the US State Secretary were paying attention, he'd get the bulletin was for self-protection after some incidents at the border.

Russia is protecting the state borders because the US State Secretary is stoking war fears that Putin has actual designs, other than what Washington wants to project, they are in control.

