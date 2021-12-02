Tension at the Ukraine border is rising as Russia and Belarus conduct military drills immediately interpreted as an upcoming assault. NATO and the US have been at odds over the Russian forces parked close to the border for quite some time.

The west has been banging war drums that Russian hardware might be smashing the border any second. Kyiv has asked assistance from the allies just in case Vladimir Putin does commit his forces to take Ukraine.

Lukashenko has got Moscow's back

Last Monday, Belarus proclaimed that they would be part of military drills with Russian units on the shared southern border with Ukraine. He accused NATO of posting forces close to the border, according to the Express UK.

The Kremlin denied accusations that Moscow would attack any state. While Belarus is in a scuffle with the European Union over the immigrants staying in the western borders.

According to Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin, his government is reacting to what is happening militarily in the south and western parts of the country. Calling the exercise with Moscow a medium-term, but no specifics were given.

Stating that foreign troops located around state borders concern Minsk, and all the militarized zones should not be discounted. Acting in concert with the Kremlin, cited News Hub.

Lithuania NATO member on the west border of Belarus last Sunday stated that the Atlantic Alliance should reconsider their stance towards the Russian all. They are concerned about how its military forces are synching with Putin on a large scale, with Russia and Belarus conducting military drills.

Read Also: Expert Predicts Joe Biden's Failure To Stop a Ukraine Invasion As West Hesitates After Russian Weapon Demo

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, made it clear that his nation would stay on the sidelines if the Ukraine border erupted in conflict, with NATO supporting Kyiv. He did not hide whose side his forces would be on.

Vladimir Putin's backing and financial bolstering were instrumental in keeping Lukashenko in power; after protests against his regime gained momentum.

US, Allies are trying to intimidate Putin

Last Tuesday, the US, NATO, and Kyiv officials tried to bluff the Kremlin, saying that any military outing would not end well. The western alliance discusses how to stop a hypothetic rollout of Russian forces on the former Soviet republic, noted Military.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, read a statement that the bloc can use economic, financial, and political penalties against Russian Leader Putin. He will meet with the blocs' ministers in the Latvian capital, Riga.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be giving intelligence reports on the status of the east end of NATO borders. Blinken added before the gathering that Russia might raise the stakes, and the US will be ready. One concern is whether Washington can stop the Putin juggernaut after the White House lost Afghanistan and maintain its Indo-Pacific hegemony.

It seems that the US is becoming more involved with working with allies to present a credible strength. But the likes of Putin and Xi Jinping, even lesser dictators like Lukashenko, do not seem concerned as Russia and Belarus conduct military drills with tensions on an uptick.

Related Article: Kremlin Says the US Crossed the Line As Military Conducts Attack Drills With 10 Nuclear Bombers Close to Russian Border

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.