A group of Republicans in the Senate is threatening to block a stopgap funding bill that Democrats want to pass this week is vaccine mandates will be imposed.

According to reports, Republican Senator Roger Marshall and several others are urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to defund Joe Biden's vaccine rule.

"It's up to Senator Schumer. We're hoping he's not going to shut down the economy. When a third of people are refusing to get the vaccines, this federal vaccination mandate would cause the economy to be shut down," he told the Huffington Post.

Chuck Schumer responds to Roger Marshall

Schumer responded to Marshall's threats by saying that their Republican colleagues could either work with them or cause disruption by imposing a government shutdown.

He also urged those that are supporting Marshall's government shutdown tactics to reconsider their decision, according to the Federal News Network.

Last month, Marshall and his colleagues also wrote a letter to Schumer threatening him regarding the shutdown strategy. Marshall said that they will oppose all efforts to enforce a vaccine mandate among employees of large firms.

Previous reports revealed that a vaccine mandate is scheduled to take effect in January. However, it continues to get postponed because Republican officials have been opposing it.

Republicans not on board with government shutdown threats

But despite his threats, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell assured everyone that they don't have anything to worry about. Even though a government shutdown may take place, it won't last very long. After all, most Republicans did not join Marshall in his attempts to oppose a government funding bill.

Sen. Thom Tillis said that he objected to the vaccine mandate. But he also doesn't think that not helping the government pass the funding bill is the right move.

Sen. John Cornyn suggested a vote on a Congressional Review Act instead of holding up government funding. He also said that there are several other ways to stop Biden from imposing a vaccine mandate without stopping the continuing resolution.

Joe Biden's vaccine mandate challenged

According to Business Insider, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 10 states.

More specifically, the preliminary injunction was issued for workers at Medicare and Medicaid in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota.

Prior to the federal court's decision, all 10 states sued the Biden administration over their vaccine mandate and said that it is unconstitutional.

Last month, over half of the United States, filed or joined lawsuits opposing a vaccine mandate for employees of large companies.

Two months ago, the BBC spoke with some Americans that oppose the vaccine mandate. One of them said that her decision to not get inoculated against COVID-19 has to do with her religion.

The woman also accused Biden of targeting her sovereign rights. Even though she's also a medical professional, she said that she should have the right to choose what happens to her body.

