The state of Virginia is once again seeing an increase in active COVID-19 cases following a near two-month last summer. But even if this is the case, newly-elected Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears refuses to reveal her vaccination status.

Is Winsome Sears vaccinated or not?

During a recent interview, Sears said that if she reveals her vaccination status, more questions will arise until one day she could be asked about her DNA.

"The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we're going to be down the bottom of the mountain trying to figure out how we got there because now you'll want to know what's in my DNA," Sears said via the Huffington Post.

This isn't the first time that Sears refused to reveal her vaccination status. At the time, she also said that it was a private matter, and it was not everyone's business. Sears also urged the public to be careful about what they say about their vaccination status.

But despite Sears' refusal to reveal whether she is inoculated or not, she remains on the same page with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They both encourage Virginia residents to get the jab.

Netizens argue over Winsome Sears' refusal to reveal her vaccination status

On Twitter, Sears' refusal to reveal her vaccination status has caused an uproar. Some of her supporters believe that she is already vaccinated. Others are saying that if Sears is vaccinated, she would tell the world about it. So, the fact that she stays mum about her status suggests that she might be unvaccinated.

Some residents are also confused as to why Sears likened her vaccination status to her DNA. One Twitter user said that it is unlikely for everyone to have the ability to digest the genetic makeup of humans. Another replied that Sears' comments about vaccines and DNA shouldn't be taken literally.

Virginia could see vaccine, mask mandate rollbacks

According to reports, Sears and Youngkin are already planning rollbacks on the state's vaccine and mask mandate, especially for state workers and schools.

According to The Virginian Pilot, even though Youngkin is vaccinated, he wants Virginians to be able to decide if they wish to get vaccinated or not.

Weeks later, Youngkin confirmed that once his reign as the governor of Virginia commences, there will no longer be vaccine and mask mandates.

He said that localities would have to make the decision themselves based on how the law works. But as the governor, he won't impose mandates. Youngkin also said that he does not think Joe Biden can impose vaccine mandates on all Americans. Youngkin's supporters praised him for his decision, but others also criticized him.

According to ABC 8 News, a federal judge ruled that Youngkin's executive order could put students with underlying conditions at risk. And if these students become positive for COVID-19, face-to-face classes in Virginia may be disrupted again.

Current Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam launched a vaccine mandate months ago. And he also required state employees to get tested weekly.

