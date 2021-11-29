Veteran journalist calls Joe Biden' missing in action' and comments how the United States is rotting after the Democrat was voted into office. He scoured how the president is allegedly failing on all fronts.

Andrew Neil, a respected long-time journalist, and chairman, lead presenter of GB News, says that the present White House is not doing well, which encourages the comeback of ex-President Donald Trump.

Trump has not wasted time lighting up all the blunders of his successor, which is self-inflicted, that even his party is losing confidence in him.

Biden tanks approval ratings

Mr. Neil called the current administration leadership akin to a train wreck, citing part of the problems, including law and order. Remarked how much New York City and other cities are sinking in the muck or worse, reported the Express UK.

In one article for the Daily Mail, he mentioned that Chicago is a war zone with a terrific body count of 28 people shot with six fatalities. The city mayor is Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, scoured for alleged incompetence.

The long-time journalist added that urbanites are suffering from his lack of leadership because of the present administration. Due to this, things are rotting to their core. Neil added that America's commander in chief is not there when crisis ensues, and some would allege he encourages it.

Neil further barbs at Biden's uncaring attitude for all the problems afflicting America. The veteran journalist calls Joe Biden' missing in action at the helm when crimes and felonies are their worst in so many years. In some instances, the DEMS would justify criminal acts, cited Forbes.

According to the journalist, most of the polls have shown how the president is tanking so bad, and it's only less than a year. This is an alarming signal that does not seem to faze him.

Democrats get maimed because of Biden

The Suffolk University of Boston and USA TODAY poll showed a passing grade for Biden plummeting since August, noted Brinkwire.

The president's rating has sunk to an all-time low at 38 percent, in five with three not in favor. Many want to see him out and his administration.

Democrats lost Virginia's governor elections spectacularly. His endorsement of Terry McAuliffe did nothing to stop getting booted out by the Republican rival Glenn Youngkin. Biden blamed voters, who got what would be a backhand from voters riling against unwelcome policies.

Neil would equate the huge loss to the Democrats via elections, leaving towns and cities open to border invasions with criminals, given leeway is too much. Lawless conditions and defunding the police are not what people want. Last year Virginia went for Biden but denied so loudly, with New Jersey escaping the same humiliation.

The Democrat is sweating barrels at the prospect of losing big time in 2022 in Congress and the Senate. If that happens, Biden will be cornered, no more socialist bills and muzzled Democrats.

The White House said he would run in 2024 that did not amount to anything. Better yet, all the blunders are setting up an unintentional path for Donald Trump's return. The veteran journalist who calls Joe Biden' missing in action' would call it ironic.

