OBefore Christmas, millions of Americans will receive stimulus checks. State and local governments are stepping in to help. States are offering more stimulus checks ahead of the holiday season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We're not talking about anything that counts as a fourth stimulus payment in this circumstance. And the Child Tax Credit stimulus check for 2021, the sixth and final one, is less than a month away. Having said all of these, here's how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022.

Remaining federal stimulus check

The fact about giving birth this year is the deciding factor. According to multiple sources, parents who welcomed a newborn child in 2021 are expected to be eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022. They'll collect the money when they file their federal taxes in 2022, as per BGR via MSN.

Along the same lines, there will be another Child Tax Credit payment in a few weeks. This year, the final payment in the six-check series is due on December 15. If the previous checks are any indication, the following wave will send out another $15 billion payment tranche. And it is estimated that about 36 million families will benefit.

Next month, Democrats are likely to finally enact President Joe Biden's massive social spending program. We'll know then whether the larger Child Tax Credit - and the monthly payments - will be extended for the following year. The Biden administration has lobbied for the checks to be extended for another year.

However, like with the fourth stimulus check, it is unclear whether the expanded Child Tax Credit would be extended in 2022. Nonetheless, the House has already sent a plan to the Senate, ensuring that the credit would be extended for another year, as per MICKY.

Complete list of states that provide stimulus payment

At this time, four states and six cities have stated that they will provide relief to those who qualify. The following are the areas giving relief payments, as per The Sun:

California

Before the end of the year, millions of Americans will get Golden State Stimulus II checks. The $1,100 checks are a follow-up to the state's first round of assistance earlier this year. Residents must have filed a 2020 tax return and lived in California for more than half of the year to qualify.

Florida

Teachers in Florida who are eligible will receive help before the holidays. The state is offering a $1,000 one-time payment to educators who teach pre-K through 12th grade. According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals will be eligible for the cash.

Maine

Some Maine residents have received a one-time payment of $285. The payments for "hazard pay" started on November 15 and will last until the end of the year. Nearly half a million people will benefit from the assistance.

Maryland

In Maryland, some low-income families have already received supplementary payments. Individuals who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit received $500 right away, while those who did not received $300. The assistance is part of Maryland's RELIEF Act of 2021, which has helped approximately 400,000 residents.

Seattle

The Seattle Relief Fund is distributing up to $3,000 in stimulus checks to qualified residents. Residents must earn less than half of the city's median income to qualify. Individuals must earn $40,500 while four-person families must earn $57,850. The deadline to apply for the aid, however, was November 15.

Columbia

The Columbia Life Improvement Monetary Boost (CLIMB) initiative will provide assistance to 100 low-income fathers in Columbia. A father had to be 18 years old, a Columbia resident, and had past involvement with the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition to be eligible. The $500 recurring payments began in September and will last for the next 12 months.

California

As part of a new pilot initiative, eligible families are picked at random to receive $500 monthly payments for a year. Families must earn less than $35,000 per year to be eligible. The Chicago City Council just enacted a guaranteed income program that uses funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Louisiana

Louisiana's financial literacy program provides qualifying teenagers with $350 each month for a period of ten months. The first payments are expected to arrive in December. Residents must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and not actively employed or enrolled in school to be eligible.

Pittsburgh

Around 200 low-income homes could receive $500 each month for the next two years, in a move similar to Chicago's. The guaranteed income program will help low-income families who earn 50 percent or less of the area's median income. According to sources, the payments will begin later this year.

Santa Ana

In addition to California's Golden State Stimulus II, the Revive Santa Ana Resident Stimulus Program has distributed $6 million to disadvantaged and low-income households. The $300 payments are placed onto debit cards and distributed to 20,000 renters with poverty rates higher than the national average of 42 percent. According to rumors, the stimulus payments will be given by hand commencing December 4.

