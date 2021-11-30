Drone ships developed by Yunzhou Tech, similar to the US ranger ships of the US Navy, mirrors what the West is doing in terms of uncrewed autonomous weaponry.

These unmanned high-speed drones are for interception and assault of enemy assets freeing manned vessels for other things to do. Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are designed to take the workload of human-crewed ships, especially in some circumstances.

Next-gen robot ships made by Chinese firm

The firm is based in Zhuhai has revealed the next-gen technology that allows continuous operations without humans. Such technology allows a swarming function with a target, reported Express UK.

Global Times hyped the new technology that allows a new dimension in maritime combat, which the West pursues. These systems apply to several types of missions like search and rescue, research, and public light shows. Like other company's the firm is taking on jobs for the PLA's advanced military systems.

Cheng Liang, a representative of the tech firm, spoke to China News, saying that China is now on a level with the US and ahead of competitors, cited Brinkwire.

The Global Times highlighted the new capability for use in protecting maritime claims and helping keep watch over claimed territories in the Indo-Pacific.

A demo video of the autonomous system was showcased by Yunzhou as its system was on the prowl and attacking the target at sea.

Besides the current drones, they have another ambitious project to research and develop a mothership for its drone ships, said state media.

Read Also: China Develops Terrifying Uncrewed Surface Vessel 'Sea Hunter' with Torpedoes Capable of Sinking US Ships in Future Maritime Conflict

One comment about the mothership is that it will be where all combined operations of air, land, and sea autonomous systems will be channeled. The Peoples Republic of China is racing to develop skillful autonomous technology that has great military potential.

Chinese navy capabilities

Development is done at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU APL) located in Maryland, Laurel, that did a similar test on the California coast about five years back.

The test was a large-scale one, complete with targets done by an agency connected to the navy in California; the units were involved in a patrol scenario. Observers reported the robot ships were running at 35 knots and made moves in concert with only artificial intelligence at the helm.

Jim Horris, the APL manager concerned with assessing the system, mentioned that all USVs have swarmed as one unit and coordinated as well.

Also, the joint team had a full safety protocol that would preclude no need for safety boats. The agency remarked that all robotic drones were in concert with all the autonomous functions expected of the system.

The US Navy and the Department of Defense had posted a video of their 'Ghost Ships' that will be increased in the future. Ranger USV was demoed firing an SM-6 missile, several miles of the US coast, that the US Department of Defense hailed as a relevant development for future capabilities.

A similar path by the Royal Navy is another force that wants its own USVs as a force multiplier, said sources will be ready by 2030. Chinese acquisition of drone ships will only add to the already impressive capability of the PLAN, which can add to its already significant surface fleet.

Related Article: China Rips Off U.S. Sea Hunter Drone

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.