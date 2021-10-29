Michelle Obama will be appearing in the hit ABC sitcom "Black-ish."

According to reports, Obama will play herself in an upcoming episode of "Black-ish" that stars Anthony Anderson as Dre, Tracee Ellis Ross as Bow, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, and more.

Michelle Obama excited for her 'Black-ish' appearance

Barack Obama's wife shared the news to her millions of followers on Twitter. And she also revealed that she's a big fan of the show.

I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it! ❤️ https://t.co/NsyN6KfpG4 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 28, 2021

The former vice president also confirmed that she will only appear in one episode of "Black-ish." Ahead of the episode's release, the ex-FLOTUS posed for a photo with the cast of "Black-ish" while on set. And the snap was shared on the official Twitter account of the show.

'Black-ish' will end after Season 8

"Black-ish" Season 8 will premiere on ABC sometime next year. And Season 8 will also serve as the show's final installment, according to CNN.

Following the show's renewal, series creator Kenya Barris released an official statement.

"In this day and age, it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for - and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way! This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we've started along the way," Barris said via The Hollywood Reporter.

Michelle Obama guest-starred in other TV shows

Obama's upcoming appearance on "Black-ish" won't be her first guesting on a TV show.

Years ago, the former first lady appeared in the two-part finale for "Parks and Recreation Season 6. Obama also played herself in the show, and she crossed paths with Amy Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, during the latter's visit to San Francisco.

Obama once again played herself in "NCIS" Season 13. And she received a visit from the task force that was led by Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

The mom of two also guested on "iCarly" as herself, and she used the Nickelodeon show to promote the Joining Forces initiative.Obama also starred in "Jessie" as herself years ago, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Other than her TV show appearances, Obama has also graced a slew of talk shows through the past decade. She has appeared on "Ellen Show," "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Late Show With James Corden," and more.

The Obamas' Netflix deal

Other than this, Obama and her husband have an overall deal with Netflix via their Higher Ground Productions. The company is in charge of releasing a slew of documentaries like "We the People" and "Worth."

During a previous interview, Barack explained why they decided to launch their own production company. He said that they created Higher Ground Productions to harness the power of storytelling.

Barack also said that he's excited for all the upcoming projects that he has lined up with Netflix, according to Oprah Daily.

