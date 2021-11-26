In a statement read, Joe Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor claimed the president had a single three-millimeter polyp removed from his ascending colon during surgery last week. The tumor was diagnosed as tubular adenoma, according to Dr. O'Connor. It was a noncancerous, slow-growing lesion that was "potentially precancerous."

According to O'Connor, the surgery was comparable to one Biden had in 2008. The 46th president's doctor also predicted that he would have another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

Despite his age, health Biden intends to run for re-election

Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, temporarily took over as President while Joe Biden underwent colonoscopy surgery. President Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024, according to the White House.

On the presidential plane, Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied, "Yes, it is his intention" to run for re-election in three years, Express.co reported. If he decides to run for re-election. Biden will be a fortnight away from becoming 82 years old on the day of the next election. Biden previously served as the 47th Vice President of the United States under Barack Obama, 60, from 2009 to 2017.

Per The Independent, Dr. O'Connor stated in his initial report that Biden, who turned 79 this week, is still fit for duty after undergoing a colonoscopy and physical check on November 19th.

In a lengthy health assessment, he said that two characteristics of Biden's health merited investigation: recent "throat-clearing" and a rigid stride. He noted that the president was suffering "throat-clearing" with growing frequency and intensity, which he linked to gastroesophageal reflux, a digestive disease.

According to the doctor, the president's foot injury last year may contribute to his injured ankle. Biden is also said to be suffering from "peripheral neuropathy" and spinal arthritis. Crestor for high cholesterol, Dymista nasal spray, Allegra for allergies; Eliquis as a blood thinner; and Pepcid for gastric reflux are among the president's prescriptions.

Dr. O'Connor described Biden as "a healthy, active, 77-year-old guy, who is fit to properly execute the duties of the President" in his most recent detailed health assessment before the presidential campaign in 2019.

Read Also: Joe Biden Reacts to "Horrific Act of Violence" in Waukesha Parade Incident; White House Claims President Is Closely Monitoring the Tragedy

Biden's minor health scares

Biden's most recent complete medical examination took place in December 2019, and he was certified "healthy, vigorous, and fit to properly fulfill the duties of the Presidency." The president has suffered episodes of atrial fibrillation, a potentially fatal but curable kind of irregular heartbeat.

Biden's most major health crisis occurred in 1988 when two brain aneurysms necessitated surgery. As the oldest president in US history, Biden's health has been the subject of considerable examination, notably from Republicans, who have argued that his frequent verbal gaffes are a result of his older age and deteriorating mental capacity.

According to a new survey, Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about the president's physical and mental health. Last week, in a Politico/Morning Consult survey, 50% of Americans said they did not believe Biden was in excellent health, while 40% said they did, as per Daily Telegraph via MSN.

Related Article: Most Americans Believe Joe Biden is Not in Good Health, Mental Condition, New Poll Reveals

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.