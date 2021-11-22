The White House says President Joe Biden will continue to get updates after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A car rushed over barricades and struck people at the parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, according to the city of Waukesha's social media accounts.

A "person of interest" has been apprehended, according to police, but no information about the individual or a probable motivation has been published. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president had been updated on the "tragic situation" in a tweet early Monday., as per Newsweek via MSN.

Biden mourns victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

He said that at the start of an event when he was announcing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's re-nomination. Biden had previously described how he lost his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi in an auto accident just before he was sworn in as a senator in 1972, although not mentioning his personal circumstances.

After speaking about Waukesha, Biden moved on to Powell's nomination, which was closely followed by financial markets and advocates on both the left and right.

His comments come after it was learned that the amateur rapper who plowed through crowds at a Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday night was on bail at the time, barely three weeks after driving over his child's mother and striking her with a closed fist.

Darrell Brooks, 39, was apprehended on Sunday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when police discovered his red Ford SUV parked neatly in a driveway five blocks from where he drove through throngs of children and elderly dancing groups.

A Republican blames Democrats, Biden for Waukesha killings

The aspiring rapper has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1999, with over 15 arrests in Wisconsin alone on offenses such as drug possession, strangling, suffocation, violence, unlawfully having guns as a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.

He was in detention between July 2020 and February 2021, awaiting a trial date on a $7,500 bail for shooting at his nephew after an argument over his old cell phone. Because the courts couldn't get him a trial fast enough, the bail was reduced to $500 in February.

On November 2, he was arrested in Milwaukee for tracking down the mother of one of his children at a hotel, then following her down the street in his SUV and running her over in a gas station parking lot when she refused to get in his car. On Monday, DailyMail.com obtained copies of his arrest warrant for that incident, which revealed that he followed her to a gas station, punched her, and then ran her over.

He was arrested and charged with five counts, including bail jumping, for failing to meet one of his many other sets of bail or probation requirements. He did, however, post a $1,000 cash bond on November 11. On November 19, he was back on the streets, and on November 21, he was back behind the wheel of his Ford.

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden are to blame for the Waukesha killings, inexplicably stating that they incited the murder of five people during the town's parade on Sunday night. Greene's tweet concluded with the phrase "intentional homicide," which is the accusation against Brooks.

Greene's assertion is particularly perplexing because there is presently no evidence that the event is linked to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial or the BLM movement. Twitter users were quick to condemn the first-term congresswoman for her remarks, accusing her of attempting to politicize the tragedy, asking if she would be apologizing for the remark later, and calling her "the definition of misinformation," The Independent via MSN reported.

