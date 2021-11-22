When Priyanka Chopra removed husband Nick Jonas' renowned last name from her Instagram page, it drove fans into a panic. In December 2018, the pair married in not one, but two spectacular weddings.

Fans are already reeling as a result of the actress's covert action. Priyanka Chopra has deleted the last name Jonas as well as her maiden name from her Instagram page. Priyanka Chopra's bio is now just 'Priyanka.'

Priyanka Chopra changes Instagram, Twitter name

She made a similar shift on Twitter, where her bio now just has her first name in big letters. The movie star hasn't given an explanation for his decision, leaving fans to wonder.

The renowned couple has been silent about their relationship status thus far. Rumors of a breakup surfaced many months after they spent Valentine's Day apart, leading fans to freak out.

Due to professional commitments, the actor was unable to spend the holidays with his wife, as previously reported by The Sun. Nick Jonas was in Los Angeles working on The Voice while Priyanka Chopra was in London filming a movie.

They were able to celebrate in their own special way, with Priyanka sharing a photo of herself surrounded by dozens of roses from her husband. Nick also took the opportunity to brag about his wife, sharing a photo of the two riding horses together.

The 39-year-old actress is now promoting 'The Matrix Resurrections,' which will hit theaters on December 22. Some of her followers, however, fear that the name drop is detracting attention from the film.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has supported her daughter's marriage amid the countless rumors. "It's all rubbish. Don't spread rumors," Madhu told Hindustan Times.

Divorce rumors only weeks after couple's Diwali celebration

The divorce rumors surface only weeks after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flaunted their love during the Hindu celebration of Diwali. As previously reported by The Blast, the "Quantico" star shared many images from the event, including one in which she and Nick were seen doing spiritual rites. As they were drenched with flowers, the lovebirds put on a united front and linked hands.

Chopra said in another post that this year's Diwali was the first one she and Nick had hosted at their house. She went on to praise the "Camp Rock" actor, describing him as "the best husband and partner."

In November of this year, the couple paid $20 million for their large Encino mansion. The 20,000 square foot mansion, which is just a few miles away from his brother Joe Jonas' $14 million home that he acquired with wife Sophie Turner, has seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms.

Chopra and Jonas began dating in May 2018, and the Jonas Brothers singer proposed to Chopra in Crete shortly after her birthday in July 2018. In August 2018, they were officially engaged in a Punjabi Roka ceremony in Dubai, ahead of their spectacular wedding in December 2018, which included both Hindu and Christian rites.

Chopra's next big screen appearance will be in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on December 22, Daily Mail reported.

