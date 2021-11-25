Jennifer Lawrence recently discussed the pain she had after her naked photos were released online in 2014. The incident still haunts her, according to 'Don't Look Up' actress. Jennifer Lawrence has expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that anybody may search her nude photos because they are publicly available on the internet.

She was one of many actresses whose nude photos were released online by hackers in the 4chan controversy in 2014, including Rihanna and Selena Gomez. Jennifer had previously stated that she did not request this only because she is an actor, Bollywood Buuble reported.

Why Jennifer Lawrence suddenly moves away from the limelight?

Per Republic World, Lawrence is presently preparing for the debut of 'Don't Look Up,' a Netflix original film in which she teams up with Leonardo DiCaprio. She is, however, re-entering the spotlight after nearly two years. After great films such as The Hunger Games and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the performer opted to take a break from the spotlight in order to enjoy her personal life.

In a recent cover interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old actress discussed moving away from the limelight. She admitted to being nervous about speaking to the world again after such a long time.

Jennifer Lawrence began the interview by saying she is so nervous because she hasn't spoken to the world in such a long time and she wants to protect "all the new accessories added to her life." When asked about her decision to step back from public life, Jennifer explained that working nonstop for so long made her feel "sick and she felt the world was tired of her," as well.

She described herself as a "people-pleasing" person for the most of her life. She eventually reached a point where others were unhappy with her presence, which sort of shocked her out of thinking that work or career would provide any kind of serenity to one's spirit. She said that she did not have a life, and she believed she should go obtain one because she was working so hard.

Jennifer made it obvious during her interview that she wanted to secure her privacy as much as possible, particularly the privacy of her unborn child. She related an event at a dinner party when someone said she was expecting a child.

Jennifer Lawrence talks about pay disparity

Jennifer Lawrence has also spoken out about how she got paid less for their new film 'Don't Look Up' than Leonardo DiCaprio. Netflix's newest film, which will also be shown in cinemas next month, features a stellar cast, including Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet, as well as Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.

Jennifer, 31, and Leo, 47, lead the cast, with J-Law earning $5 million less than the Titanic star despite the script being created just for her. She was asked about the wage disparity in a new interview with Vanity Fair, and she stated that she is "quite satisfied" with her contract.

The agreement in question is a salary of $25 million to star in the film, which is a staggering sum for most individuals, but still a pittance compared to co-star Leo.

Jennifer received 83 cents for every dollar provided to Leo because he was paid $30 million. However, the actress, who rose to fame as Katniss Everdeen in the 'Hunger Games' franchise, admitted that inquiring about equal pay is very uncomfortable for women.

She said that she campaigned for top billing when she and Leo were first assigned equal billing, and that her co-star was very grateful about it. Netflix didn't hold back when it came to spending money on the forthcoming comedy, securing both veteran and Hollywood talents, as well as appearances from Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. There will also be appearances from Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, and Mark Rylance, as well as a special cameo by Marvel star Chris Evans, as per METRO.

