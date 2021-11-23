Kyle Rittenhouse sat down for his first television interview after being acquitted from the multiple charges against him.

During his conversation with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse did not mince his words while talking about Joe Biden. Carlson asked Rittenhouse what he wanted to say to the POTUS after Biden reportedly called him a white supremacist.

"Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement," Rittenhouse said via the Huffington Post.

The 18-year-old added that Biden defamed his character by making such allegations.

Joe Biden slammed Trump for not condemning white supremacy

According to the publication, Carlson referred to Biden's tweet last year when he slammed Donald Trump for refusing to condemn white supremacy and violent militia groups during their presidential debate.

At the time, Trump fired back at Biden by telling the group Proud Boys to stand back and stand by. Prior to his arrest, Rittenhouse was photographed drinking with members of Proud Boys while flashing a white power sign.

Kyle Rittenhouse slams former attorneys over $2 million bail

Other than Biden, Rittenhouse also made other shocking revelations during Monday's interview. He accused his first team of lawyers, including Lin Wood, of mishandling his case.

According to The Daily Beast, Wood filed a motion seeking Rittenhouse's $2 million bail money. But the teen's defense team said that Rittenhouse should be the one to get the hefty sum.

Wood's The Fight Back Foundation claims that they deserve to get the bail money because they were the ones that raised the amount. Wood also said that the group spent $700,000 on attorney's fees and other expenses for their former client on top of the $2 million bail money.

But during his interview, Rittenhouse revealed that Wood and his other former lawyer, John Pierce urged him to stay in jail because it would not look good if he returned home to his family following the shooting.

Rittenhouse also said that he could've been back home as early as mid-September, but Wood and Pierce wanted him locked up until Nov. 20 so that they could keep getting money from donors.

BLM doesn't believe Kyle Rittenhouse's claims

During the interview, Rittenhouse also stressed that he supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. He added that he also supports peaceful demonstrations.

However, the Black Lives Movement is not convinced that Rittenhouse was telling the truth. On their official Twitter account, they called Rittenhouse racist and said that he represents the kind of white supremacist vigilante violence that they have seen before, following the death of Trayvon Martin and the acquittal of George Zimmerman.

The Black Lives Movement also said that Rittenhouse's acquittal proves that they are far from ending white supremacy in the country.

But during his interview with Carlson, Rittenhouse denied the allegations that he is racist. He also said that his case did not have anything to do with race. Instead, it was about his right to defend himself, according to Fox News.

