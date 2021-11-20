Kyle Rittenhouse's recent not guilty verdict is seemingly causing disparity between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Following the judge's decision on Friday, the vice president tweeted about the faulty criminal justice system in the country and acknowledged that more work needed to be done.

"Today's verdict speaks for itself. I've spent the majority of my career working to make our criminal justice system more equitable. It's clear, there's still a lot more work to do," Harris wrote via Yahoo! News.

Biden also released a statement regarding Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict and said that the public should acknowledge that the jury has already spoken. The POTUS also urged the public to express their views regarding the situation peacefully.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris won't always be on the same page

Last year, The Atlantic's Elizabeth Dew predicted that if Biden and Harris start working together, it's only a matter of time before they clash. After all, in their roles as president and vice president, it's not uncommon for them to have things to disagree on.

Dew added that it's also likely for the vice president to get ahead of herself and lobby for things that matter to her, even though there should be a hierarchy in the workplace.

When Biden was vice president to Barack Obama, he reportedly went out of his way to ask for the legalization of gay marriage during his television appearance. At the time, Obama and Biden were still discussing their stand on the matter, so it was a shock when the then-vice president made his comments on TV.

Read Also: Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Committed To Rebuilding Trust Following Australia Deal Conflict; VP Criticized For Faking French Accent

Luckily, Biden and Obama's relationship survived this hiccup. And there's hope that Biden and Harris' bond will also have the same fate.

According to reports, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five charges after shooting three men and killing two of them during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer says he acted in self-defense

Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, said that he acted in self-defense. He also stressed that his client didn't do anything wrong legally. The lawyer also noted that Rittenhouse wishes he didn't have to do what he did.

Following the judge's not guilty verdict, thousands of protesters flocked to the streets to question the justice system in the United States.

Five hundred National Guard members were placed on standby in Kenosha right before a verdict was made to prevent a deadly riot. Reports revealed that the demonstrations in the city remained peaceful until early Saturday.

Portland police, on the other hand, declared a riot on Friday night after 10 to 20 people threatened to open the jail gate and then burn it.

Other demonstrators took to the streets of Brooklyn and downtown Chicago to question Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict.

According to USA Today, some people believe that the 18-year-old was found not guilty because of the color of his skin.

Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, a Black man who's paralyzed from the waist down after a police officer shot him, said that it's obvious there's systemic racism going on in the judicial and policing systems.

Related Article: Tucker Carlson Sparks Confusion Regarding Kamala Harris' Nationality Because VPOTUS Studied In Canada

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.