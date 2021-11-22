Joe Biden's credibility is once again being questioned after he recounted an incident from years ago.

According to reports, Biden was on a New Hampshire bridge to talk about his infrastructure bill when he said that without the bridge, it would take an additional 10-mile detour to get from point A to point B.

The POTUS said that the time that it would take to travel without the bridge would be diminished because the additional road now exists.

"Without this bridge, as I said earlier, it's a 10-mile detour just to get to the other side. And I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it - she got out safely, God willing - that having a significant portion of it burn, I can tell: 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference," he said via Yahoo! News.

Immediately after saying that his house burned down with his wife, Jill Biden, the president retracted his statement. However, this didn't stop his critics from comparing Biden's statement years ago.

In 2013, the POTUS said that the fire destroyed a significant portion of his house. But in 2004, sources revealed that only Biden's kitchen was engulfed in the fire. And it is also common knowledge that his house didn't burn down with the FLOTUS in it because she's still very much alive.

Joe Biden accused of exaggerating his life stories

Throughout the years, Biden has reportedly made contradicting statements about things that happened in his life. As such, the publication accused him of exaggerating his accounts.

Last year, Biden claimed that he was arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela. But he later clarified that authorities had just stopped him.

In 2007, the POTUS said he was shot at during his trip to Iraq, but he later clarified that he was standing close to where a shot landed.

Biden's inconsistency when sharing stories has led the public to think that he is suffering from a cognitive decline or dementia, especially because he is already in his late 70s.

Joe Biden gets clean bill of health

Last week, Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, released a six-page report regarding Biden's annual check-up and said he is fit to serve the country.

O'Connor mentioned Biden's health issues with his ambulatory gait, throat clearing, and more. But he didn't say anything about the POTUS's cognitive function, according to the New York Post.

According to CNBC News, Biden's weight is 184, and his pulse rate is 72. Since the POTUS is the eldest person ever to become president, there are obvious concerns regarding his health. But his physician stressed that Americans don't have anything to worry about.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta confirmed that Biden did not undergo a cognitive test, unlike Donald Trump.

Gupta said that he read O'Connor's medical report carefully and saw that Biden underwent the neurological exam, but it was in terms of his motor strength and sensation, according to Newsweek.

