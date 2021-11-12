Joe Biden must have had his late son, Beau Biden, in mind when he thought of expanding the benefits being given to U.S. Veterans.

On Thursday, Biden's administration announced that they are creating a new policy for veterans that have been exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in other countries.

After it is finalized, the new policy will help veterans, especially those diagnosed with lung and respiratory cancers, and bronchiolitis to receive benefits.

According to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, the policy has been one of Biden's priorities since he was elected president of the United States. And this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Joe Biden wants to give veterans benefits that his son didn't get

After all, Biden's late son, Beau, also served in the military. The then-46-year-old veteran was diagnosed with brain cancer, and the illness ultimately took his life. However, the POTUS previously said that he thinks his son's exposure to burn pits also contributed to his demise.

"Because of his exposure to burn pits, in my view -- I can't prove it yet -- he came back with stage four glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die," Biden said via ABC 7 News.

According to reports, the Veterans Administration will create a presumption of an exposure clause for those that want to avail themselves of the additional benefits. And these presumptive conditions will also include more types of cancers and tumors.

Joe Biden visited the Arlington National Cemetery

Biden also visited the Arlington National Cemetery, where he saluted the country's military veterans and dubbed them the spine of America.

According to NBC News, Biden also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with his staff, the veterans, and their families. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was established 100 years ago.

The president's first Veterans Day event took place two months after he withdrew U.S. troops from Afghanistan. In September, Biden explained his decision to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops following their 20-year presence in Afghanistan.

Biden said that he would not extend the forever war that families have to endure while their loved ones after serving in Afghanistan. He also declared that the war in Afghanistan is finally over, according to the BBC.

What's the difference between Veterans Day, Memorial Day?

Veterans Day and Memorial Day have some similarities because they both honor the U.S. military. However, they are celebrated for entirely different reasons.

Veterans Day used to be celebrated in October, but it was later moved to Nov. 11. The federal holiday honors all those that served in the U.S. military.

Memorial Day, on the other hand, is celebrated during the last Monday of May. The event honors those who have died in U.S. military service. The celebration was initially created to honor those who fought in Civil War, but it was later expanded to include all those that died in all the wars in the United States, notes NPR.

