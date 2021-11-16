Tucker Carlson received a slew of criticisms online after he questioned Vice President Kamala Harris's Americanness.

On Tuesday, the Fox News host criticized Harris over the latter's education, relationship history, as well as her education in Canada.

According to The Huffington Post, Harris was born in the San Francisco Bay Area, but her entire family relocated to Canada after her mom was hired as a teacher there. Kamala's mom eventually became a cancer researcher while they were in Canada.

As such, Harris studied in Montreal for a couple of years before returning to the United States. According to Carlson, the fact that Harris studied outside the United States means that she's not as American as she claims to be.

However, the publication stressed that Carlson also grew up in the Bay Area, and he went to a boarding school in Switzerland. But he has not been accused of not being American because of his education outside the country.

Last year, Carlson also requestioned Harris's American roots when he accused the VPOTUS of not knowing American history because she spent a couple of years in Canada.

Other than Harris's nationality, Carlson also questioned the pronunciation of Harris's name before accusing the vice president of dating powerful men to get ahead in her job as a politician.

Read Also: Kamala Harris Expresses Concerns Over Law Enforcement Officers' Treatment Of Haitian Migrants Crossing The Border Into The US

Tucker Carlson criticized online following Kamala Harris comments

On Twitter, several individuals criticized Carlson. One of them said that he didn't think Carlson could reach a new low, but he just did.

Tucker claims the VP “is not from this country in that sense” because she went to high school in Canada pic.twitter.com/ASBvUH1mua — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2021

Another person sarcastically said that Carlson seemed so restrained during Tuesday's coverage when he meant to say that Harris is black and Indian. A third critic slammed Carlson for trying the birtherism propaganda again.

Kamala Harris criticized by Fox News

Fox News has been a known critic of Harris ever since she became vice president. The publication recently questioned why another outlet was slammed for saying that Biden's administration is fed up with the VPOTUS.

After the outlet published their story on Harris, the White House immediately rushed to the vice president's defense. Several other supporters of the vice president also defended her.

"The reason Kamala Harris is being attacked is because she is a Black woman in high office... and many, many people who would swear they aren't racist or sexist, can only cope with and accept Black women, if they are in subordinate roles," former Democratic congressional nominee Pam Keith said via Fox News.

Kamala Harris reportedly feels constrained as VP

Earlier this week, CNN published an article about Harris saying her start as the vice president of the United States has been frustrating.

The publication reportedly spoke to several White House aides and those working closely with Harris, who is upset with the fact that she's not being prepared or positioned at the office.

Harris herself said that she sometimes feels constrained with what she can do politically. It is also important to note that the publication's article on Harris is not meant to discredit her, contrary to what Fox News claimed.

Related Article: Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Committed To Rebuilding Trust Following Australia Deal Conflict; VP Criticized For Faking French Accent

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.