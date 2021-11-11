Kamala Harris arrived in Paris earlier this week for a series of engagements that will last for five days.

On Tuesday, Harris visited the Suresnes American Cemetery to pay respects to service members from the United States that died during World War I and World War II.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron exchanged pleasantries

Following her visit, the vice president met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace.

Macron thanked Harris for visiting Paris, and he also told her that the French people were proud of her. Harris responded by thanking Macron for his invitation and said that the United States and France have been successful in their endeavors every time they worked together.

Harris also said that she's looking forward to discussing areas of cooperation with France in the areas of climate change, scientific research, cyberspace, and more.

United States, France mend their broken relationship

According to reports, Tuesday's meeting showed that Harris and Macron are committed to rebuilding trust following a recent debacle involving Australia's nuclear submarine.

In September, the United States struck a surprise deal with Australia at a time when the latter was already finalizing its agreement with France. The incident resulted in Macron and Joe Biden giving each other the cold shoulder until they finally met face-to-face in Rome, according to CNN.

Kamala Harris wants politicians to use hypotheses

Earlier this week, Harris visited the Institute Pasteur, where she talked about the United States and France's partnership in scientific research. The vice president also praised the staff for continuously operating with a hypothesis.

"A hypothesis- it's well-thought-out, it's well-planned, they start out with a hypothesis and then they test it out knowing invariably, you're trying something for the first time, there will be glitches, there will be mistakes," she said via Fox News.

Harris added that what's great about having a hypothesis is that everyone gets together and tries to figure out what went wrong when there are mistakes.

US vice president criticized for faking a French accent

Even though the vice president was praised for her efforts, her fake French accent got people talking on Twitter.

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

Donald Trump supporter Jack Schneider uploaded a video of Harris talking to the scientists with what sounded like a fake French accent. Schneider dubbed the vice president Kamala "Cringe" Harris in his post.

He also slammed Harris for talking to the scientists like they were toddlers while stressing that people expect their leaders to keep their promises.

Joe Concha, a news contributor for Fox, also criticized Harris. GOP strategist Matt Whitlock joined him, who wondered if Harris practiced her accent with her child actor friends.

Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary, Abigail Marone, likened Harris' meeting with the scientists to an episode of "Veep."

Despite the criticisms, it's business as usual for Harris. The vice president will speak at a peace forum on Thursday. And she will also join a conference on the future of Libya alongside 20 world leaders, according to the Los Angeles Times.

