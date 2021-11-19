The USS Connecticut, which met up with a mishap while cruising the South China Sea, remains a mystery about what happened to the submarine. The sub hit an underwater seamount that was not charted yet.

The sub could have avoided the accident if it kept to its schedule for maintenance, as fate would put it, that made waves in media. One question now is why it was not in the dry dock for maintenance, or does the US Navy have enough space.

USS Connecticut refit was delayed way before the crash

The US Navy has enough dry-docks, which would be crucial to compete against China when the USS Connecticut needs immediate repair is a case in point, reports 19FortyFive.

Next is to determine which ship needs these valuable spaces to make a difference in urgently required ships. But should it even be a problem which vessel gets priority first?

The Seawolf class is supposed to be at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for about 21-months for refit, and it would not be available up to August 2022. Navy brass decided to change the plan in 2020 and delay maintenance, cites Forbes.

Instead, it was in the South China Sea used for patrolling the area. If it were not ordered to patrol, the sub would have undergone the required 24-months of repair is needed, but hopefully, the submarine is salvageable.

Due to the mishap, its loss from service is regrettable because it is one of three advanced Seawolf-class subs, and only a few can match up to the USS Connecticut.

Read Also: US Submarines Get Improved Arctic Port to Dock Courtesy of Norway

The last time Connecticut went to dry dock was in summer 2018 to inspect the submarine's hull. Damage caused by the seamount impact means a return to Washington state, not in Guam, where it's close that has no facilities to check and repair.

The navy has four public shipyards that will work on all vessels for maintenance or refits to compensate for the lack of naval shipyards. Still, it might be a dire problem if the repair facilities are not suitable during wartime, according to USNI News.

Plans to upgrade shipyard facilities

Realizing the problem, the USN has made the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan to help solve this logistical nightmare. Building new dry docks, which are additional structures that include privately owned ones too.

An $830 million in the FY 22 budget is the funds for the work needed to improve the chances of keeping more ships afloat.

No way for the USN to maintain its effectiveness is essential, but no new dry docks are seen; hence this is the first built-in seventy years.

Connecticut has made evident as the worst problem for the Indo-Pacific and the East and South China Seas. If a warship sustains damage, it only goes to Guam for assessment, then steams to Puget Sound to get repairs done.

China is probing for weakness that could be corrected, especially in Guam that will be benefited from it. Americans must realize that these spaces for ships are no joke; when who gets to repair ships and lessen getting overwhelmed like what is preventing the USS Connecticut from getting repaired sooner.

Related Article: SSN-21 Sea Wolf-class: American-Made Soviet Typhoon ICBM Hunters

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.