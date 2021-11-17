Joe Biden neglects the UK seeking a trade deal after the UK PM Boris Johnson has lobbied personally and supported the US president over several issues. This is what the so-called special relationship has come to, a big nothing which should force London to consider if the actions of the US president befit what amounts to a snub.

How the UK will react in the apparent disinterest shown by a key ally depends on the PM.

Instead of bolstering Downing Street, Washington let it down by choosing the European Union in the Northern Ireland protocol. Another is sustaining French leader Emmanuel Macron in the fishing rights and saying the AUKUS deal was terrible.

US chooses trade deal with EU instead of Brexit only

The US leader, according to sources, will push Brexit aside and go to the EU for a free trade deal, stated an expert about what could amount as appeasement to get bloc favor, reports the Express UK.

Biden once again leaves Boris Johnson, but before this, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has secured more free trade deals with other nations.

More than ever, the ties between London and Washington are one on geopolitical issues. But many US leaders have chosen a European bloc that included the UK, not just Britain only.

Previously the White House told the British PM, who was looking for a trade deal in September, did not seem interested in free trade deal, cites AP News. But despite how the British PM made a top priority, Joe Biden ignored the UK, seeking a trade deal again.

Read Also: Does the Special Relationship Still Hold Between the US President, UK PM After No Agreements Reached in Several Meetings?

An expert's prognosis on free trade deal with US

According to Professor Rob Singh, an expert in US politics and policy at Birkbeck, University of London, the Biden Administration wants a united Europe since World War Two, and Brexit is not preferred. If the UK were still a part of the EU, that would get it a trade deal, but that's not the case even with the special relationship.

But Prof. Singh said there are still ties with Washington, but Britain going solo has been traumatic with Brussels, some chinks are showing. The White House may be very inclined to impose its will on the European nation like Article 16.

On a sour note, the professor said that Downing Street might be seen as asking for scraps from Joe Biden. He added that Britain and the United States are not in synchronicity, and the current White House will not accord the particular relationship importance, noted News 7 Trends.

One of the reasons to push for Brexit is that it will be easy to access free trade deals with Washington, but it was not so beneficial, especially in the case of Joe Biden.

Prof. Singh remarked that an FTA (free trade deal) is a pipe dream, but he added if the White House gave one, it would not be suitable for Britain.

Most of the trade deals that are still in effect are legacy agreements carried over from EU membership. He stressed that any trade deal is vital for Brexit though it's not that big. But the US wants the EU as its partner, so London is way sided.

Joe Biden neglects the UK seeking a trade deal. As explained by Prof. Singh, maybe Brexit should move on and pursue other partners who would respect history like a special relationship, which is disregarded.

Related Article: Joe Biden Abandons Britain in the North Ireland Protocol, Threatens Similar Appeasement in Favor of the EU

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.