In the greater chance of a conflict with Russia, Ukraine buys new military hardware necessary if that should be the outcome. Despite denials by the Kremlin, there is nothing ominous with troop deployment, and Kyiv does not trust easily.

The foreign minister of Ukraine has aired the possibility of a conflict with Moscow because of the annexation of Crimea several years back.

Kyiv has the backing of NATO and the UK, with the US joining them if the Russian federation pours over the border. But, this brings the risk of kicking in World War 3.

Ukraine buys military hardware to increase capability

Moscow denied its troops were building up at the border shared with Ukraine, while NATO was concerned with other pressing matters like the Belarus-Poland border. Last Monday, Dmitry Kuleba met with German and French officials and told them that they might be caught flat-footed if the Russian army decided to roll out into his nation's border, noted RT.

Kuleba told the representatives that Russian would outsmart them if they didn't prepare this early. By the time they are ready, it will be too late.

He added that Putin is not one to trifle with, and he'll do what is necessary to get the job done and not waste time over red tape and non-sense.

Urgently he pressed his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, as Kyiv cannot deal with Russian forces alone.

But he told them if another option would be better, it was preferred to fighting the ex-Soviet army, though defending Ukraine is a given option, reported the Daily Star.

Tensions have been growing between Russia, Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman, told earlier about the build-up of forces near the disputed border, it should not be of anyone's concern. Stress that the Kremlin does not have any ill intent.

Kyiv signed a new treaty with Britain that would involve loans for Ukraine from London to acquire and build British vessels for its forces.

The Ukraine government took out a £1.7 billion loan with a deal to buy two minehunters, with eight capable missile ships and one frigate, Sky News noted. But, in the meantime, there will be an arm for its current surface fleet.

In a joint statement, Ben Wallace, the defence secretary with Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov, the Ukrainian counterpart, said no one wants conflict one bit. Neither is the desire to undermine or belittle the Russian Federation in any capacity to goad it.

A week ago, all the papers were signed, with the deal complete as attested by the Ministry of Defense, and other agencies were formalizing the agreement.

According to a Ukrainian source that stated that Russian troops seen as aggressive were deploying to the border, as mentioned by the Defense Ministry. The source added eyes were on the objective and said it's a growing crisis as well.

Pictures from an American satellite tried to spill the beans of the build-up of forces on either side on the Crimean border still contested.

Places of interest with Russian armour like tanks, infantry vehicles, mobile artillery close to Yelnya at the Border. The US insisted there was trouble, but both countries ignored them.

Ukraine buys new military hardware from the UK as they worry if a unified NATO would be there or a splintered bloc.

