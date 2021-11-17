George Clooney believes that what happened on the set of "Rust" last month was a terrible accident. During a recent interview, Clooney said that he doesn't think Alec Baldwin intended to hurt anyone on set.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor also revealed that one of his good friends died after being accidentally shot on the set of "The Crow" in 1993. At the time, Brandon Lee was just 28, and he had just started his acting career.

George Clooney is cautious when handling prop guns

According to Clooney, the untimely passing of Lee encouraged him always to follow safety protocols when he's handling guns on set. And Amal Clooney's husband handled multiple guns onset between 1998 and 2010.

"Every single time I'm handed a gun on the set, I open it, I show it to the person I'm pointing it to, I show it to the crew. Every single take, you hand it back to the armorer when you're done and you do it again," Clooney said via the Huffington Post.

The actor also said that every time he holds a gun on set, he opens it and looks at the barrel and the cylinder to ensure that there are no live rounds inside the armor.

George Clooney infuriated following 'Rust' shooting

Clooney couldn't also believe that the people behind "Rust" hired producers and armorers with little to no experience. He said that this is what infuriates him about the accident.

The "Up In the Air" actor also said that he's never heard of the term "cold gun" that was being used in the reports. And Clooney said that this is another thing that infuriated him, according to the New York Post.

Investigation still underway following the accidental set shooting

Last month, Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the assistant director of "Rust," Halyna Hutchins, and he also injured the movie's director, Joel Souza.

After the incident, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who reportedly said she's holding a cold gun, is still being investigated. Her lawyers claimed that she had no idea where the live rounds came from.

Hours before the incident, several camera crew members protested and left the set over unsafe working conditions. To push through with filming, the camera workers were reportedly replaced by non-union workers.

Baldwin's lawyer banned him from releasing statements to the press following the accident. But his brother, Daniel Baldwin, recently came to the actor's defense.

Alec Baldwin's brother comes to his defense

Daniel said that they shouldn't blame his brother for what happened during his conversation with Domenick Nati. Instead, the armorer should be held responsible because she's the one responsible for the weapons.

Daniel also said that the protocol exonerates his brother because the AD should've witnessed an empty weapon being handed over to the actor, according to CNN.

The actor's brother is also convinced that he is being targeted because of his political beliefs. Baldwin is an outspoken liberal who has been making fun of Donald Trump for years. As of late, Baldwin has not been charged following the accidental death of Hutchins.

