Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the cinematographer and injured the director of his movie, "Rust" after he discharged a prop firearm on set in Mexico.

According to reports, Baldwin was shooting a scene that involved holding a prop firearm when the actor accidentally fired it at around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Cinematographer pronounced dead, director receiving treatment

Officials responded to the scene and immediately transported cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Rust" director Joel Souza, 48, is still receiving treatment for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

"We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called 'Rust' in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family," John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director said via the Huffington Post.

Alec Baldwin has not been charged after the shooting

A spokesperson for the film also confirmed that production has been halted while investigation is still ongoing. They added that the safety of the cast and crew is their top priority during this time.

According to Deadline, detectives are still investigating how the prop firearm was used and what type of projectile was discharged. The incident is still considered an active investigation, but no charges have been made.

A rep for Baldwin has not also responded to request for comments.

What is Alec Baldwin's new movie about?

"Rust" follows the life of Harland Rust (Baldwin), an infamous Western outlaw who has had a bounty on his head for a really long time. Harland's 13-year-old grandson, Lucas (Brady Noon) is convicted of accidental murder so he decides to travel to Kansas to break him out prison.

The two characters then become figutives who need to outrun the U.S. Marshal, as well as the bounty-hunter in charge of catching them.

"Rust was written and directed by Souza. CAA Media Finance is handling the domestic sales of the movie together with Highland Film Group.

Baldwin also serves as a producer for the film under his El Dorado Pictures banner.

Alec Baldwin involved in a parking slot dispute

The recent accident is not the only controversy that Baldwin has been involved in recent years.

In 2019 the actor sued a man that he got into a spat with while at the parking lot month after the incident took place. At the time, Baldwin claimed that Wojciech Cieszkowski exaggerated a parking spot dispute so that he could profit off the actor.

According to ABC News, the Nov. 2, 2018 dispute landed the "30 Rock" actor in handcuffs.

Cieszkowski claimed that Baldwin punched him during their parking slot spat. However, the actor claimed that the man exaggerated his complaints against him.

