New details regarding the accidental shooting of 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have just been released.

Last week, Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop firearm on the set of his upcoming movie in New Mexico.

Prior to the accident, Unionized Hollywood workers stormed off the set due to safety concerns. And some of them also expressed concerns over the use of the firearm that killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza.

How did the accidental shooting happen in the 'Rust'?

According to Huffington Post, Baldwin was rehearsing a gunfight scene on set while Hutchins was lining up her next camera shot with Souza and another crew member.

Prior to this, Baldwin pulled the gun out of its holster once without any incident, but the gun discharged the second time that he pulled it out.

The publication said that weapons on movie sets are typically managed by an armorer or a person who has experience handling a gun. The armorer should also know when it comes to the difference between live ammo and blanks.

Unionized Hollywood workers expressed safety concerns

Prior to the accident, Unionized Hollywood workers had already verbalized their frustrations over the state of the industry. More specifically, they had issues with their schedules, health, and safety.

Last week, over 60,000 workers affiliated with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts threatened to walk off the job if their demands were not met.

Their union managed to avert a strike, but an even bigger controversy plagued them because of the accident involving Baldwin, Souza, and Hutchins.

According to the Associated Press, there were already safety concerns on the set of "Rust" even before Baldwin fired a prop firearm.

Five days earlier, Baldwin's stunt double accidentally fired two live rounds after being told that the gun didn't have an ammunition.

A crew member sent a message to the production manager saying that three accidental discharges had already taken place on set. However, the production team still decided to push through with filming.

Assistant director Dave Halls under investigation

Court records also revealed that assistant director Dave Halls was the one that handed the firearm to Baldwin. He also yelled cold gun, which meant that the weapon didn't carry live rounds.

The 911 call made by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell also heard her blaming Halls after the dispatcher asked if the gun was loaded.

"I cannot tell you. We have two injuries. And this [expletive] AD (assistant director) that yelled at me at lunch, asking about revisions... He's supposed to check the guns. He's responsible for what happens on the set," Mitchell said via TIME magazine.

Reports confirmed that Baldwin is cooperating with the police investigation. And he is also mourning the death of his cinematographer.

Following the tragic incident, the people behind "Rust" have decided to put production on hold while investigations are taking place.

The production team also announced that they will be donating to the Halyna Hutchins Scholarship Fund and will be matching any amount that the crew would donate to the organization, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

