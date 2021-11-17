New information regarding Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has just been released. In Jonathan Karl's new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," the author revealed that the ex-POTUS recorded several messages addressed to his supporters and the Capitol rioters, but most versions were rejected.

After all, Trump reportedly continued lying about the election result by telling the rioters that he should've won. And he also refused to urge the rioters to go home even though chaos was already taking place at the US Capitol at the time.

The final version of the ex-president's video showed him telling his supporters that they need to have peace, so it's best if they go home. He also told them in the clip that he loves them and thinks they're very special. Trump also assured the rioters that he understood their pain.

However, the previous versions of Trump's recorded message got rejected because the then-president refused to ask his supporters to go home.

"A White House aide who was there as the president taped it told me that in the earlier rejected versions, Trump neglected to call on his supporters to leave the Capitol. He complained about the election. He empathized with their anger, but he didn't call on them to go home," Karl wrote via the Huffington Post.

Read Also: Donald Trump's Final Attempt To Stay In Power Following Joe Biden's Presidential Win Exposed; Ex-POTUS' Efforts Likened To Murder-Suicide Pact

Donald Trump accused of inciting violence

Earlier this year, hundreds of Trump's supporters flocked to the US Capitol to prevent the Senate from declaring Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Prior to this, some of them attended Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, where he urged Republicans to fight for what they think is right. Trump also said that they should go to war to reclaim the top stop.

Investigations are currently ongoing as to whether Trump incident violence ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And he and his legal team are doing everything they can to ensure that the White House won't release the documents pertaining to the insurrection.

Donald Trump doesn't want documents to be released

Last week, Trump asked a federal appeals court to postpone the release of the White House documents to lawmakers investigating the incident. The files were supposed to be given to the House select committee on Friday, according to CNBC.

Even though Trump has been out of office for almost an entire year, he still has not gotten over some of his lies regarding the election.

Ex-POTUS calls Alyssa Farah a clown

Earlier this week, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah claimed that Trump told her he knew he lost to Biden. Shortly after Farah's interview aired, the ex-POTUS released a statement calling his former staff a clown and a nobody, according to MSN.

Trump also claimed that he never spoke to Farah following the elections, and it seemed as though she didn't even exist at the White House.

Melania Trump's husband also went as far as saying that Farah was terrible when she appeared in "The View."

Related Article: Donald Trump Accused of Lying After Saying Nov. 3 Is the Real Insurrection Due to 'Fake' Election Results, Not the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.