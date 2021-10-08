Donald Trump reportedly did everything he could to stay in power even after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

A report titled "Subverting Justice: How the Former President and His Allies Pressured DOJ to Overturn the 2020 Election," was released this week. It details some information about a meeting that took place three days before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump attended the meeting and fought with top officials after they refused to overturn the 2020 election results in his favor. The ex-POTUS wanted to retain power even after Biden by more than 6 million votes.

The top officials reportedly threatened to resign if Trump pushed through with his plans. He eventually decided not to follow through with his threats.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone likened Trump's efforts to a murder-suicide pact, and she was one of the people that threatened to resign alongside his deputy.

The 394-page document also features interviews with top DOJ officials, including Jeffrey Rosen, the acting general during Trump's reign, Rosen's deputy, Richard Donoghue, and former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, Byung Pak.

The document also provides more information regarding Jeffrey Clark's involvement in convincing Americans that election fraud occurred last year.

The Huffington Post described Clark as a little-known Justice Department official that Trump himself assigned to be his acting attorney general.

Clark reportedly spoke with Trump on multiple occasions to develop tactics on how to cast doubt on the election results. Clark also urged his bosses to write a letter to officials in Georgia and say that they have some concerns with the state's election results.

On the other hand, Donoghue was pressured by Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to make false claims about the election in the state.

Pak was also mentioned in the documents because Trump reportedly forced him to resign so that he could hire another lobbyist that donated to his campaign.

Donald Trump election fraud claims continue

Following the report's release, Sen. Dick Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that the reports show how the Americans became so close to having a constitutional crisis.

"Thanks to a number of upstanding Americans in the Department of Justice, Donald Trump was unable to bend the department to his will. But it was not due to a lack of effort," Durbin told the New York Times.

Auditing of votes takes place in Texas

Even though Trump was unable to get his way at the time, he's still making false claims regarding the results of the 2020 election.

Several states have been auditing their votes to ensure that Biden was declared as the rightful winner.

Arizona just completed their Republican-led audit by Cyber Ninjas, and results confirmed that Biden won in the state.

Texas is auditing the votes from their four biggest counties, three of which named Biden as the winner.

Other states that may also undergo auditing in the coming weeks include Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

