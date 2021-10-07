Donald Trump is accused of making more lies regarding the 2020 elections.

This week, the former POTUS released a statement seemingly justifying the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that injured dozens of police and killed several others.

In his statement, Trump said that the Capitol riot was a legitimate protest against a rigged the election.

"The Unselect Committee of partisan Democrats, and two very weak and pathetic RINOs, should come to the conclusion after spending many millions of dollars, that the real insurrection happened on Nov. 3, the Presidential Election, not on Jan. 6 - which was a day of protesting the Fake Election results," Trump said in a statement via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump accused of inciting violence at the Capitol

Earlier this year, Trump's supporters flocked to the White House to show their disdain following the result of the 2020 election. At the time, they were convinced that Trump should've won and that the election result was a fraud.

Later, the rally reached the Capitol, where thousands of Trump supporters attacked police officers and ransacked the building. The incident resulted in multiple injuries and some deaths.

Donald Trump impeachment efforts failed

Following the attack, a bipartisan House voted to have Trump impeached for incitement of insurrection. However, their votes fell two-thirds of the total number that was needed to convict the then-POTUS.

Democrats claimed that it was one of Trump's statements encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol and launch an attack, according to NPR.

He previously said that Republicans fight like hell, and if they don't, they will no longer have a country.

However, Trump's lawyers claimed that the former president also made a statement to encourage his supporters to launch a peaceful protest.

Trump previously told Republicans that he knows they would march to the Capitol peacefully and patriotically to let their voices be heard.Republicans have also downplayed the Capitol riot by blaming the Democrats for their vulnerability to the attack.

Donald Trump convinced that the 2020 election was rigged

Even though it's almost a year since the election results declared Biden, the winner, Trump continues to say that he was rigged. As such, his critics are accusing him of lying.

In recent weeks, Trump has also been asking different states to recount their votes in hopes that he can prove that there was election fraud.

So far, Melania Trump's husband has not proven anything. A recent Republican-help audit done by the Cyber Ninjas group in Arizona confirmed that Trump lost to Biden by an even bigger margin than was previously reported.

Gregg Abbott launches a four-county audit in Texas

As of press writing, Texas is also auditing the votes from four of the state's biggest counties. According to the Texas Tribune, the Senate advanced legislation this week to increase the criminal penalties for illegal voting. They also advanced a bill that would clear the way for party officials to conduct county-centered audits.

Gov. Gregg Abbott previously said that there's nothing wrong with auditing the votes from the 2020 elections because it is fundamental to the country's democracy.

