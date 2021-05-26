A US state has reported 18 cases of myocarditis in individuals who were administered a COVID-19 vaccine. Such cases in Connecticut necessitated hospitalization.

According to acting health commissioner Dr. Deirdre Gifford on Monday, all except one of the young adults admitted to the hospital for signs of heart problems have been released. Four of such young residents were hospitalized at Yale New Haven Health, and three were hospitalized at Connecticut Children's.

Is the Vaccine the Cause of the Heart Problem Called Myocarditis?

Doctors offered affirmation on Tuesday following numerous reports of mostly mild heart problems after the novel coronavirus vaccinations. They proposed that recipients and their families should pay close attention to possible symptoms, including chest pain and shortness of breath.

It is still unclear whether the coronavirus vaccine is the root of myocarditis. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine safety group stated it was evaluating "relatively few reports" of the condition in inoculated individuals, primarily young adults and teenagers.

The cases come one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared it was overseeing heart problems reported by young adults recently inoculated. According to Gifford, providers of the vaccine in Connecticut have notified the Department of Public Health of the cases, reported Patch.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. It diminishes the organ's capacity to pump blood normally. It is very rare in children. However, numerous cases have presented in the state where over a dozen have been hospitalized, reported My Pan Handle.

Gifford stated during a virtual press briefing on Monday that the cases were "mild" and "rare." No other state seems to have publicly reported concrete numbers of myocarditis among individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Washington State Department of Health in a statement on Monday, it was "aware of reports of a small number of cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in some patients, post-vaccination." The statement continued, "Further investigation is needed to determine if these cases are connected in any way to COVID-19 vaccines," reported NTD.

Gifford said they have been in touch with the CDC to ensure they are informed of the cases, so they are evaluating the situation. Doctors say the condition feels like heartburn.

Health care providers in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon have been notified regarding the issue in order for them to be prepared to swiftly identity symptoms if more cases transpire. Symptoms of myocarditis include an abnormal heartbeat, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

According to health officials, the reported cases typically start within four days following the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The CDC stated it is probing into if there is an association between the vaccine and the heart condition.

