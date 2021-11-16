Kyle Rittenhouse claims innocent of murder as his defense during the events in Kenosha last year, but the persecution is intent on hanging him. Many conservatives like him who wanted to help are targeted by the left leaners who are not interested in justice.

The prosecutors show Rittenhouse, then 17, as looking for trouble when he went to Kenosha during the riots caused by alleged leftists.

But his defense proclaimed that he was attacked without provocation by some crazed lunatic from the wayside. Next, he shot the aggressor, whom the defense says is faultless.

Rittenhouse claims innocent to homicide charges

On Tuesday, Judge Bruce Shroeder ordered the jurors to gather at 9:00 a.m., after hearing from testimony for two weeks and 30 witnesses, reported Fox News.

The charges faced by the accused are several degrees of homicide charges which emphasized his intent to harm anyone he'd come across; all the charges are homicide-related as well.

But, the judge threw one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor out of court. Defense lawyers said that the law about the short-barreled rifle is liable for dismissal, cited Kiro7.

The accused was only 17-years-old when he went to Kenosha, about 20 miles where he lives, in August 2020, when he alleges that leftist groups were rioting against the police. He shot two in self-defense, and the third attacker was wounded.

Last Monday, in his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger branded Rittenhouse a wannabe soldier, and he impressed the jury that he was a menace and armed. Kyle Rittenhouse claims innocent of murder as opposed to that.

He added that Wisconsin disallows carrying firearms and poking the gun barrel towards people. Claiming it was Rittenhouse who provoked the men who attacked him. Binger even let the jury watch the video where the accused allegedly waved the gun at the rioters.

Immediately, the defense attorney Mark Richards branded Binger as desperate and mishandled the case, now is saying the defendant is guilt by alleged provocation.

He added that on November 2, when the trials began, there was no uttering of provocation from the prosecutor. Furthermore, with the case losing steam to convict his client, it is not going well to resort to such a ploy.

Kyle Rittenhouse argues self-defense despite witnesses claims

In last week's trial, Rittenhouse said it was 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum who assaulted him and tried to kill him when getting his rifle.

He remarked that the attacker wanted to kill him and would have used it on more people. Indicating those who were called blameless by Binger are the exact opposite.

In final arguments, Richard's said that Rosenbaum was unhinged, not his client. That was different from Binger's misleading claim that Rittenhouse was not close to the unhinged protester bent on chaos, noted USA Today.

It was the same for 26-year-old Anthony Huber, who whacked the defendant with a skateboard. Shimmied and maneuvered to shoot back at the other attacker.

He shot 28-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz to disable him. The last attacker had a handgun and tried to shoot Rittenhouse.

Bingers said that the defendant, Rittenhouse, intended to hurt someone, but the defense tore his statement several times.

Kyle Rittenhouse claims innocent of murder in the charges because he fires in self-defense, which is according to Wisconsin's self-defense law that allows someone to use force if necessary to prevent imminent death or harm to themself.

