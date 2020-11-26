Actor Ricky Schroder bailed out Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse when no one would. Said that he believes the press is after Kyle and will help defend his case.

Last Tuesday, Ricky Schroder of Silver Spoons fame made a statement about his role in defending Rittenhouse. He was also provided the $2 million for bail and was angry at the press for their vilification of the so-called gunman defending himself.

He supports the possession of guns and also a member of the NRA for 30-years already when he was interviewed. Saying that, he helped get the money for the bond needed to free him. Part of the expense includes the legal defense for the charges of murder for the deaths of two and one wounded. This all happened in Kenosha at the height of the violence on August 25.

According to the actor, the charges against the boy angered him. He added that the boy is innocent and will be proven as such. He cited that it was only right to get him out of jail because he should not be there in the first place.

The press says that the teenager has an illegal AR-15 that was used in self-defense. He was part of an armed militia in the city that intended to deter the activities that happened in similar situations. Rittenhouse was defending himself when presented with deadly force, the New York Post.

Schroder said that the teenager was upholding a civic duty to protect property from destruction. I was not to stop the events unfolding.

Until a week ago, the teenager was in jail with no way out. This time when Schroder and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell with supporters, got the money for the bond.

For the Silverspoons star, the case of Rittenhouse was close to home and brought back memories. A while back in May 2019, when the press had a field day reported him hitting his girlfriend, which ended in the case thrown out of court.

Schroder was accused and cleared, but the public saw him as a woman beater and said he was not. His person and image were tried and convicted by the press. This tarnished him, and the media was aloof, but his reputation was at stake.

He said that the teenager's life is getting ripped by a press that does not care. For the actor, what the press does is risk his freedom. In his eyes, Rittenhouse is a victim of media that tries in public. One is called guilty even before getting called innocent in court.

His actions were not without consequence; many on social media threatened him after helping the teen. He went to the police and reported them. It was reported on TMZ how he was harassed online by presumably Left sympathizers.

Last Tuesday, he said the social media threats were on Twitter; one threatened harm by going to his LA Residence. Many of the offending tweets had the hashtag #RickySchroder.

