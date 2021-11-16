After her daughter was discovered in a homeless shelter in Manhattan, the mother of a missing New Jersey teen was charged with child endangerment for horrible acts of abuse.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office arrested Jamie Moore, 40, on two charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 12. Jashyah Moore, 14, is suspected of being physically abused and neglected by her mother.

Mother reports daughter missing who actually wants to escape from her

The teenager also claimed that her mother had abused her by putting her "knees on her neck and back, causing her to struggle to breathe and hitting her repeatedly," according to the complaint.

Per Fox News, Jamie Moore reported her daughter missing on October 14 after she sent her to a nearby deli to pick up groceries and the teenager returned without the family's food benefits card. The daughter informed investigators that her mother urged her to retrace her steps and not to return until she found the card.

"I haven't slept, I haven't ate. Imagine if it was your child missing, how would you feel?" Jamie Moore told NBC New York claiming her daughter has been missing.

Police combed the area, distributed missing person leaflets, and offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Jashyah Moore's location. The youngster was tracked to a homeless shelter in Manhattan on Friday after an exhaustive investigation involving city, state, and federal authorities.

After she lost the card, the teen informed investigators that her mother had beaten her. "The victim indicated that she left because she knew she couldn't return home because her mother would beat her and leave her bruised," according to court documents.

Teen cut her hair to hide identity

Jashyah Moore said she was "forced to cook" because she and her 3-year-old brother wouldn't eat otherwise. According to a probable cause document, her mother reportedly sent her out to panhandle and threatened to beat her if she didn't return with enough money.

According to the papers, the young girl wanted to attend to school, but her mother refused to enroll her. Jamie Moore, who is presently detained, is scheduled to appear in Essex County Court on Wednesday. Her lawyer could not be named right away. The girl was placed with the Division of Child Protection and Permanency in New Jersey, along with her 3-year-old brother.

JaShyah was discovered with her hair chopped short to hide her identity, as CrimeOnline has reported. Officials confirmed the mother's arrest the next day, charging her with two charges of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. JaShyah and her 3-year-old brother were taken from their home and placed in the care of the Division of Child Protection and Permanency in New Jersey.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office, led by Theodore Stephens, has taken over as the principal law enforcement agency in the investigation in the last week. A kind Samaritan in New York City discovered the teen in Harlem, near West 111th Street, on Thursday night. The teen, who'd cut off all her braids, first denied she was who she claimed to be.

However, after being questioned by NYPD officers, the girl revealed her miserable home situation. Her mother was participating in an East Orange search party at the time and claimed she "fell to her knees" when she learned her daughter had been discovered uninjured, as per WWLP.

