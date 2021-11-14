The Washington father suspected of murdering his daughter's boyfriend after he reportedly sold her into a sex-trafficking ring may not be speaking the truth, as the dead man's family claims the murder suspect is no "hero."

In the brutal murder of Andrew Sorensen, 19, who was repeatedly stabbed to death before his decaying body was found concealed in the trunk of an abandoned car last month, John Eisenman, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being detained on a $1 million bail at Spokane County Jail.

Victim's family claims he is incapable of sex trafficking

The claims of Sorensen's involvement in sex trafficking come primarily from Eisenman, according to Spokane Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Nick Briggs. Briggs told The Spokesman-Review, "We can't confirm the validity of any of those assertions."

Because Eisenman's minor daughter may have been a victim of sex trafficking, her identity has been concealed. She now resides in California, according to public data. Eisenman and his family are condemning their son, who was born with autism and cerebral palsy, according to Sorensen's parents.

His parents adopted him from foster care when he was just six months old, claiming that he was incapable of sex trafficking. Briggs said the inquiry into Sorensen's death is still underway. Eisenman's next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

Theresa claimed her son and Eisenman's daughter had been friends for a long time and that learning the circumstances of her son's horrible murder through the news was "painful." The Sorensen family issued a statement on Tuesday detailing their year-long search for their son. Eisenman's new revelations were likewise termed as "hurtful" by them.

Their lawyer and the police had urged them not to talk publicly about the probe, according to the family. A police press statement said Eisenman found last October that his teenage daughter had been sex trafficked into Seattle for $1,000 by then-boyfriend Sorensen, as per Fox News.

That month, he was able to rescue the girl from the city and return her to Spokane. He then found out that Sorensen would be at an address in Airway Heights so he drove there and waited for the 19-year-old.

During that incident, Eisenman kidnapped the victim and tied him up in the trunk of a car. Eisenman then struck the victim, striking him in the head with a cinder block and stabbing him repeatedly, killing him, according to authorities.

Father leaves daughter's dead boyfriend in the trunk of a car

The automobile was abandoned in the countryside until it was driven to Spokane and abandoned on East Everett Avenue last month. Officials say the person had no idea there was a body in the back.

When people began searching the car, the corpse was discovered. Amber Hellmann stated her boyfriend and another friend noticed the automobile had been there for quite some time.

On October 29, Eisenman was apprehended and surrendered to authorities without incident after officers discovered a stolen automobile with Sorensen's decaying body in the trunk, a car owned by Eisenman's girlfriend Brenda Kross. The vehicle had been stolen for almost a year, according to Eisenman.

According to court records, authorities got an anonymous tip that Eisenman acknowledged to a neighbor that he killed his daughter's boyfriend and placed the corpse in the trunk of a car. The tip contained information that only someone involved in the crime would know.

Eisenman had never been convicted of a violent crime. He did, however, have a run-in with local cops two months after Sorensen was supposed to have been slain. Eisenman was driving a red 1988 Honda Civic with a Montana license plate at Sharpe Ave. and Ruby St. just before 4 a.m. in December 2020, when a police officer noted the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Eisenman was stopped by the cop. He said at the time that a longstanding friend had given him the automobile for two weeks while his own was being repaired. He'd also persuaded cops that the automobile wasn't stolen and that he'd seen a bill of sale for it earlier that month but couldn't remember where it was.

Per Daily Mail, the Washington father was freed after police decided they didn't have enough evidence to arrest him. According to documents, his passenger, Sean Schmidt, had an outstanding warrant and was detained after officers discovered a little baggie carrying methamphetamine.

