China defended its decision to join forces with India on coal "phase down" rather than "phase out" at the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 statement in 2021. The Xi Jinping administration has requested that industrialized countries stop using coal first, and that underdeveloped countries receive financial assistance to embrace green technology.

"Low carbon transformation is an overarching trend and the goal is all countries are working toward," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press briefing in response to a question about COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma's criticism of India and China for watering down the Glasgow climate pact, Republic World reported.

Western countries chastise India, China

According to Zhao, improving energy structure and lowering carbon consumption ratios is a gradual process that requires consideration of "national conditions of different nations, their development status, and their various resources."

The Chinese media has chastised their western counterparts for criticising India and China for phasing down rather than phasing-out coal use in the 197-nation final accord.

Pan Jiahua, director of the Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies, told the Global Times that all UNCCC members, particularly poor countries, have shown unprecedented dedication and ambition to combat climate change. He also congratulated India for its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

"It's almost a impossible mission for India, which depends on coal for 75% of its power," Pan added, complimenting India's "great determination." The Chinese state media has chastised the Western media for focusing on China and India in the final document accepted by 197 nations at the COP26 meeting last week, which called for "phase down" rather than "phase out" of coal power use.

Climate scientists praised summit participants' "unprecedented determination to combat global warming," particularly among developing countries such as China and India, as not only underscoring the urgency of the climate issue but also as a stimulus for developed countries to follow through on their promises, as per NDTV.

COP26 participants vow to combat climate change

According to Pan Jiahua, head of the Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies, all participants at COP26, particularly developing nations, have shown unprecedented ambition and resolve to combat climate change.

India's goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070 was applauded by him. Zhao said that China has made significant efforts to restrict coal use and coal-fired projects, as well as playing a key role in forging international agreement on pertinent problems.

He said that since the beginning of this year, President Xi Jinping has announced a slew of policy changes, including a strict control over coal-fired power generation projects, a strict limit on coal consumption growth over the 14th Five-Year Plan period and a phased reduction in coal consumption in the 15th Five-Year Plan period, vigorous support for developing countries' green and low-carbon energy development, and a moratorium on the construction of new coal-fired power projects abroad.

Meanwhile, China is "bribing" locals to migrate to newly-built communities in the disputed border zone with India by providing them with houses and incentives. The crux of the problem is a disputed boundary that stretches for 3,440 kilometers (2,100 miles).

Per Express.co, the line along the border might move due to rivers, lakes, and snowcaps, bringing soldiers face to face at several locations and causing a conflict. The two countries are also fighting to create infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control, which runs parallel to the border.

According to estimates, officials think China is now building more than 600 such communities along the LAC. Although the location is rural and subject to harsh weather, the communities are supposed to have high-quality infrastructure such as roads, water, power, and a communication network to attract new people.

