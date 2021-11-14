Russian news outlets claimed on Sunday that Russia has begun providing India with S-400 air defense missile systems, citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation organization.

As a result of the deliveries, India may face US sanctions due to a 2017 US bill targeted at discouraging nations from purchasing Russian military hardware. "The first supplies have already begun," Shugayev said on Sunday at an aerospace trade expo in Dubai.

India buys advanced missile system from Russia

Per Reuters via MSN, he stated that the first S-400 system will be delivered to India before the end of the year. India claims it needs five long-range surface-to-air missile systems for $5.5 billion to counter a threat from China.

The US has imposed a slew of financial sanctions on India under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which lists Russia as an adversary alongside North Korea and Iran for its activities in Ukraine, meddling in the 2016 US elections, and assistance to Syria.

New Delhi claims to have strategic ties with both the US and Russia, but Washington has advised India that a waiver from CAATSA is doubtful. Last year, the US slapped sanctions on NATO partner Turkey, invoking CAATSA, for obtaining S-400 weapons from Russia. The penalties were aimed at Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries, which is in charge of defense acquisition and development.

Turkey was also dropped from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program, which is the most modern aircraft in the US military and is utilized by NATO and other US partners. Russia has stated that it has offered Turkey assistance in the development of modern fighter planes, but no deal has yet been struck.

Meanwhile, the latest move comes ahead of the bilateral meeting between India and Russia next month. Russia's President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in December and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Republic sources. The visit might take place on December 6; however, this has yet to be confirmed, Republic World reported.

It's worth noting that, if the visit takes place, it will be Putin's second post-pandemic international trip, underscoring the importance of the two countries' strategic cooperation. The two sides are expected to finalize a number of agreements at the summit, including in the fields of defense, trade and investment, and science and technology.

Vladimir Putin plans to visit India

The meeting will reestablish a framework for military-technical cooperation for the next decade. Additionally, the subject of Afghanistan will be discussed during the conference.

In order to allay fears of prospective US sanctions under CAATSA, India opted to proceed with the procurement of a missile defense system, citing its national interest and desire to modernize its technology.

As the S400 is being delivered, New Delhi is preparing for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is scheduled to arrive in India on December 6. This will be Putin's first trip outside of Russia since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to certain observers in the country, India's joining the Quad and Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the US have created the impression that India, a long-time friend of Russia, has begun to lean toward the US. India, on the other hand, has maintained that it has strong and healthy bilateral relations with both Russia and the United States and is not favoring one over the other.

India and Russia have recently been extensively involved in the Afghan crisis, with Moscow viewing New Delhi as a crucial participant in the area. Following the Taliban's unexpected takeover of Afghanistan, both Modi and Putin established an Afghanistan dialogue line.

Nikolay Patrushev, Russia's top security czar, and senior officials from Russia's defense and intelligence organizations paid a visit to India and conducted high-level meetings with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and other officials, as per MINT.

