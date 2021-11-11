Kim Jong Un hasn't made an official appearance in over a month, the longest period of time he's been out of the spotlight in over seven years.

The protracted absence comes as rumors about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health continue to circulate. Analysts point out that Kim has taken an increasing number of extended breaks over the previous year.

Kim Jong Un was not seen for over a month

He was last seen in official media on October 12 in Pyongyang during a missile demonstration, UNILAD reported. The 37-year-old mysteriously disappeared for three weeks in April 2020, prompting global media speculation that he had died or was critically ill following rumored heart surgery.

He was pictured wearing bandages on his head and standing on padded mats during a factory tour after his return, according to NK News. He was also caught wearing bandages on his head and standing on padded mats earlier this year.

Kim Jong Un was seen in public appearing much smaller in recent images, which some have linked to his obvious health concerns. According to some sources, Kim may have deliberately dropped weight to demonstrate solidarity with North Koreans who are suffering from a deepening famine.

According to the South Korean National Intelligence Service, the North Korean leader is considered to be in excellent condition, and although missing recent weapons training exercises, is reported to be conducting his "regular duties" from his holiday property in Wonsan, on the country's east coast.

Kim Jong Un will mark his tenth anniversary as North Korea's Supreme Leader in April of next year, and despite his health problems, he remains one of the world's youngest leaders of the state. The leader's next scheduled public appearance is on December 17, when he will visit his grandfather Kim Il-Sung's mausoleum to commemorate his death anniversary.

The North Korean leader's weight loss previously sparked fears

State television reported a local resident stating that North Koreans had been sobbing over leader Kim Jong Un's "emaciated" condition in a very uncommon broadcast that acknowledged outside conjecture over Kim's weight loss.

The remarks are being interpreted as an attempt to boost domestic support for Kim as he grapples with deepening economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a country where public discussion of the leader's health and personal life is nearly always off-limits.

Sanctions imposed as a result of its nuclear program, as well as natural calamities, have exacerbated the rogue nation's difficult situation. "Our people's hearts ached the most when we saw Kim's emaciated looks," an anonymous man remarked on Korean State TV, as per Express.co.

Analysts said the words suggested officials were trying to utilize Kim's weight issues to bolster allegiance to the government in tough times, showing him as a "committed, hardworking" leader while the country grapples with a food shortage and other issues.

As food shortages worsen, a recent announcement from Pyongyang advised North Korean civilians to consume "delicious" swan meat. Over the last several months, North Korea has increased its military troops and assets to unprecedented levels.

In a speech broadcast on state television at the time, Kim Jong Un stated that he was beefing up his military as a matter of self-defense. According to a report by state news agency KCNA, he argued that Pyongyang's weapons development was vital in the face of hostile US policies and a military build-up in South Korea.

