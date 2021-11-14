After missing the Cenotaph event yesterday, the Queen may be obliged to scale back her public engagements even further. The 95-year-old queen was claimed to be "extremely unhappy" at having to cancel the UK's memorial of its war dead at the eleventh hour due to a back injury.

Despite having to postpone a slew of events owing to illness, Buckingham Palace has long stated that she intended to attend. Officials confirmed her attendance at the London event on Thursday.

A spokesperson claimed she had suffered more bad health and could no longer attend yesterday morning, less than two hours before she was scheduled to arrive. They insisted that her recent hospitalization had nothing to do with it, as per Daily Mail.

Queen Elizabeth suffers sprained back

She was at home in Windsor, watching the service on TV, where the Prince of Wales lay a wreath. The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, and Princess Alexandra were all there.

Johnson had an audience with the Queen on Friday, and he was in Glasgow on Wednesday speaking at the COP26 climate change summit, according to the daily list of official royal engagements.

The queen, who was a teenager during WWII, is the head of the armed forces and places a high value on the moving service and recognizing the sacrifices made by dead soldiers and women. She began the Second World War as a schoolgirl and concluded it as a junior commander with the Auxiliary Territorial Service in uniform.

As the somber sound of The Last Post echoed across the Cenotaph, a cloud of worry hung in the air over the Queen's absence from the Remembrance Day service she had vowed to attend. After she missed the ceremony owing to a bad back, Buckingham Palace attempted to allay concerns about the 95-year-old monarch's health.

Kate Middleton stands in Queen Elizabeth's place

Per MIRROR, courtiers expressed her disappointment at not being able to attend the memorial services for the war dead. It would have been her first public appearance since being told to rest after a night in the hospital last month.

She also skipped COP2 and the Royal Albert Hall's Festival of Remembrance on Saturday. Just 90 minutes before The Last Post sounded, royal aides confirmed that the Queen would not be attending yesterday's armistice day service.

Prince Charles stepped in for his mother and put her wreath at the ­Cenotaph beside his own. War veterans marched along Horse Guards Parade, greeted by Prince William and observed by other royals including Kate, Camilla, and Sophie Countess of Wessex, whose numbers are falling with each passing year.

Despite the reassurance, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes royal fans will continue to be concerned about the Queen's health. The Palace was chastised for delaying the announcement of the Queen's admission to a London hospital for "preliminary checks" into an undisclosed medical issue until after she had departed.

In the meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped in for Queen Elizabeth II at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony on November 14 when the monarch was forced to cancel due to health concerns.

According to Reuters, Kate Middleton stood on a balcony at London's Foreign and Commonwealth Office between Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Prince Charles, Prince Williams, and Princess Anne lay wreaths at the Cenotaph at the same moment.

