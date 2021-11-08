According to a royal expert, Princess Diana would not have divorced Prince Charles if Queen Elizabeth II had not intervened.

In 1981, the Prince and Princess of Wales married in a fairytale wedding. Their marriage, on the other hand, fell apart in 1992, and they divorced in August 1996.

Despite their personal problems, Princess Diana never intended to give up on her marriage to Prince Charles, according to royal expert Emma Cooper, the global head of non-scripted television at Pulse Films.

Queen allegedly intervened with Princess Diana, Prince Charles' divorce

"I believe that even after their divorce in 1992, they continued to perform engagements because I don't believe Diana really genuinely wanted to give up," she told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

Cooper worked as an executive producer on the six-part CNN original docuseries "Diana," which focused on the late princess' time in the limelight. While researching her, the royal expert claimed she found some surprising secrets regarding Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles.

Princess Diana told royal correspondent Jennie Bond in Kensington Palace on the day the late royal's divorce papers arrived that the only thing she wanted to do was to call and speak to Prince Charles.

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was hesitant to do so because she was afraid her ex-husband would think she was "silly again," according to Cooper.

Everyone in the royal family, including Princess Diana, knew about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' romance. The Princess of Wales was well-informed of the couple's connection and subsequently revealed how the affair contributed to the breakup of her marriage to the Prince of Wales. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," the royal remarked in a contentious Panorama interview in 1996.

After being persuaded by the Queen to divorce legally, Princess Diana and Prince Charles formalized their divorce in August 1996. Princess Diana's death in a car accident in Paris a year later drew widespread public sadness and media attention. Her legacy has had a significant influence on the Royal Family, notably the popularity of Prince Charles and Camilla, as per Express.co.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over Princess Diana film

Meanwhile, both royal and television insiders have slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for sticking to their Netflix agreement in the face of a flood of inappropriate representations of Princess Diana.

Per Page Six, after signing a multi-year agreement with the streamer in September 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on a number of projects, including a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their life.

However, royal sources have claimed that they should not be accepting money from Netflix because the streaming service continues to profit from Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles. Her worst days will be depicted in the show's forthcoming fifth season, including her Panorama interview after the breakup of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Jemima Khan, a British filmmaker and socialite who was close to Princess Diana, allegedly dropped out of helping to script the show over the weekend because the tale was not being handled "as respectfully or compassionately" as she had intended, according to the UK's Sunday Times.

