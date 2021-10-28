The Queen will no longer attend public events alone, and will instead be accompanied by at least one other member of the Royal Family, according to sources. This comes after the family was chastised for enabling Queen Elizabeth II to finish a hectic schedule in recent weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince Edward and Sophie are among those expected to step up in support of the monarch. The family has been rallying around Queen Elizabeth amid her health concerns.

Royal family rallying around Queen Elizabeth after hospital stay

The 95-year-old monarch recently spent a night in hospital after undergoing a "preliminary" health check, and her family - including Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - have been especially supportive of her in the last few days.

And although she's now returned to Windsor Castle, the royals have been urging the Queen to "take it easy," NZ Herald reported. The Queen - who is the oldest and longest-serving head of state in the world - recently announced she won't attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The monarch was scheduled to attend the high-profile event in Scotland, but she canceled her original plans after undergoing preliminary medical checks and will instead address the delegates "via a recorded video message."

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November."

This morning, Prince Charles was doing royal duties at Her Majesty's palace in Berkshire. The Prince of Wales, dressed in uniform, presided over today's investitures, during which he made Dame Maureen Lipman of Coronation Street.

Per Express.co, Prince Charles and Camilla's official Twitter account recognized Dame Maureen, the first member of Corrie's cast to be honored. In recent years, however, the Queen has delegated this responsibility to Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth has only presided over exceptional investiture. Captain Tom Moore was knighted in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle in July 2020 for his exceptional fundraising efforts during the initial wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Queen had a private meeting with Peter Troughton, a family friend and member of the Royal Collection Trust, in mid-September, while she was still on her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle, to bestow the insignia of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order on him.

Will anyone convince Queen Elizabeth to step down?

According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth II would step down if her health becomes "detrimental to the monarchy," but she will serve out her jubilee year in 2022. The royal family has made a claim to environmental issues, and Queen Elizabeth was expected to bring the family's well-known soft power to British diplomacy, as per Newsweek via MSN.

She will now deliver a video message, leaving the handshakes and small talk to Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

However, at 95, it has long been questioned if she will be able to complete her reign without stepping aside at some time, allowing her eldest son, who is nearly 73, to begin the job he was destined to perform.

The most likely mechanism would be a regency, in which Prince Charles would serve as head of state as Prince Regent, while Queen Elizabeth remained queen but remained in the background.

