Adele, a British singer, shared how she overcame a tumultuous divorce from businessman Simon Konecki. The star stated that losing weight helped her get through a tough time in her life.

Adele's fans noted that following her divorce from her spouse, she underwent a dramatic transformation and dropped weight. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the singer stated that working on her shape helped her cope with her fears following the breakup of her marriage.

Adele speaks out about divorce, weight loss

Adele claims that neither she nor her ex-husband are to blame for their split. The singer said she was merely in a hurry to be married, and as a result, she was dissatisfied with her family life. However, once her spouse left her, the singer was upset for a time and feared she couldn't handle the position of wife.

While Adele's new album, 30, is a major topic of discussion, the singer's recent weight loss is also a hot issue. The mother-of-one, who lives in Los Angeles, cleared the air by revealing that she has been working out three times a day for the past two years in order to improve her mental health. Adele shed an astonishing amount of weight as a consequence of the intensive training.

Following a six-year hiatus from the music industry, Adele, 33, is set to release her next album this month. The singer-songwriter will be featured in a program on Channel 5 tonight, as per Express.co.

Adele: From 19 to 30 - In Her Own Words looks back on her extraordinary career and discusses how she has managed to maintain such a devoted fan following while being out of the spotlight for lengthy periods of time.

Adele's journey from a young lady to a successful musician is evident in the show, which spans 11 years of her life. Adele has altered her lifestyle in the previous two years, dropping 100 pounds, or 7st 2lbs.

When she went to Drake's birthday celebration in October 2020, she made the first recommendation of a new workout routine. Then, in May 2020, on her 32nd birthday, she shared a more dramatic photo to thank followers for their support and good wishes.

Singer to perform special concert, interview wth Oprah Winfrey

She was spotted wearing a black dress and appearing considerably thinner while standing in a huge gold ring with flowers surrounding it. Fans scarcely recognized the "Easy on Me" singer when she thanked her in August 2020.

Adele has since been spotted celebrating Notting Hill Carnival with a bikini top and jeans. She only mentioned her weight loss once, during her opening monologue for Saturday Night Live.

There has been a lot of conjecture about how Adele lost weight, and she finally addressed it in an interview with British Vogue. "One of the reasons people lost the plot was because it was actually [dropping 100 pounds] over a two-year period," she believes.

Adele acknowledged she's "divorcing herself" to Oprah Winfrey in a two-hour CBS special dubbed Adele One Night Only. Per The Sun, when Oprah inquired whether her new album was "the divorce album," Adele said, "I think I'm divorcing myself in it."

The concert at the Griffith Observatory was broadcast on November 14 at 8.30 p.m. EST, just in time for the release of the singer's new album. The CBS program includes an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she discusses the songs, her life after her divorce, her weight loss, and parenting her son. From confirming her romance with Rich Paul to promoting her new album, Adele has had quite a year.

