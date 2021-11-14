The White House announced on Sunday that President Joe Biden has appointed former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the $1 trillion infrastructure initiative.

Role of Landrieu in Biden's Infrastructure Law

In a recently published article in MSN News, Landrieu will oversee the most significant and comprehensive infrastructure investment in generations and make sure to work with independent experts who will create millions of well-paying union jobs while increasing global economic competitiveness, strengthening the supply chains, and containing inflation over the long term.

The White House lauded Landrieu's efforts shepherding New Orleans' recovery after Hurricane Katrina in Sunday's announcement. Landrieu, a Democrat, was New Orleans' mayor from 2010 until 2018. Later in his career, he served as chairman of the United States Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan alliance of mayors from throughout the nation.

Meanwhile, Landrieu said that he is grateful to the President and is thrilled to be in charge of the country's greatest infrastructure project in decades that will build more roads and is expected to create more jobs, according to a report published in The Hill.

State of Illinois To Benefit from the Infrastructure Bill

The law will provide Illinois with at least $17 billion for a wide range of projects. The package, which includes funds for roads, public transportation, airport terminal upgrades, electric car charging stations, Amtrak enhancements, internet, lead water pipe repair, and other projects, will have an effect on every part of the state.

Some of the federal funding that the state of Illinois will receive will be utilized to supplement Pritzker's current Rebuild Illinois initiative, which is the state's biggest infrastructure program in history, according to a published article in Chicago Sun-Times.

Furthermore, the White House reportedly invited at least 200 people to the bill signing event, which would cover virtually all yes votes. Marie Newman and Bobby Rush, both Democrats from Illinois, will be among those attending the White House ceremony.

Formal Title of Landrieu in the White House

Landrieu will be promoted to a senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator post in the White House. The high-stakes post will include managing the execution of more than a trillion dollars in financing across numerous federal agencies, the most majority of which will be spent over the next five years.

At a ceremony on Monday, Biden is anticipated to sign the infrastructure measure into law, which will be attended by Democratic and Republican members of Congress, governors, mayors, and other supporters of the plan. It is still unclear if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will be present.

Needless to say, Biden has appointed coordinators to supervise his administration's other big programs. He appointed Jeff Zients to lead the administration's COVID-19 response and Gene Sperling to supervise the execution of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by Biden in March. Last month, Biden hired experienced diplomat Elizabeth Jones to help with the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

