House Democrats pass the $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief via partisan vote that did not need GOP approval. This bill had encountered resistance, as many called it a Democrat payout.

It was revised several times to objections to parts of the bill. One prominent observation is that it was not primarily for COVID relief.

Last Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved the updated version of the COVID relief package. It bypassed the Republicans who had questioned most of the bill, reported the Epoch Times.

The bill received 220-221 votes on the House floor, which had one Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) voting against it with the GOP. Despite the seeming win of Biden's COVID relief, one Democrat did not vote for it.

A bill similar to Biden's COVID relief was passed in February, and another bill was approved on March 4. The Senate bill removed the $15 federal minimum wage hike, modified other sections of it. One of the significant changes lessening the weekly payout for unemployment aid by $100 to $300 per week, with votes on either side was on party lines.

Biden said that he would sign the $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief bill on Friday, indicating that he will soon be out there to convince many who consider the partisan bill undemocratic. Many see the bill with still too many provisions that are unexplained, as explained by the Republicans. The White House calls it the most progressive bill in history, but Biden's exact thoughts about it are unknown.

Also read: Democrats To Approve $1.9T COVID Aid Plan

Democrats, since gaining power, have this to add to their activities, pushing their agenda, which Trump slammed during his term. The DEMS used means to bypass using a budget process that would have taken longer with opposition.

House passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill (220-211).



President Biden is expected to sign it on Friday. pic.twitter.com/0CXgKn8irK — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) shared her thoughts on the partisan bill approved without opposition. She said that the partisan $1.9 trillion spending bill of the Democrats was unacceptable. Calling the bill a sham was not for the American people but was to ram items that are part of their agenda.

On Wednesday, Wagner added the bill and its focus on less relevant items other than COVID. Instead of furthering the Democratic agenda, she said that vaccines help businesses and entertainment venues, including help for those affected by the pandemic. She scoured the measly 9% of the massive $1.9 trillion packages was allotted for COVID efforts; nearly half of the amount will not be spent in 2021.

But the Democrats say the GOP has done something similar in the past, and they broke no rules, they added.

According to House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY), it was needed to deliver aid to the American people. Alleged the non-covid provisions were vital as an inclusion to the bill and the urgency justifies it.

According to the DEMS, the American Rescue Plan is aggressive, and the advice by researchers and health professionals suggested scaling up testing and more equitable vaccine distribution. Cited economists that said a strong economic recovery is needed.

The $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief passed has many parts under scrutiny, and the Democrat-led White House makes it easy to do what's needed. Even if the many questions this huge payout that Congress passes.

Related article: Reporters Demand Date for Solo Biden Press Conference, Psaki Stalls Them with no Exact Time

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.