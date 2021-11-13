Joe Biden is tackling China on several issues like nuclear weapons and even reached an agreement with Xi Jinping, one of the wiliest world leaders today. The past US administration had a difficult time dealing with China, even with the trustworthy wisdom of the former leader.

Many are not so concerned about the White House, but what can Beijing be doing at the negotiation tables so unexpectedly. Many theorists say that the Chinese delegation had outclassed the US in Alaska.

Former President Trump began the conversations with the Communist party, and Beijing was wary of Trump that is not the case now.

Xi sees the wisdom of the Biden administration's policies

Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, informed the press that China has allowed concessions to lessen the trade war initiated by the 45th president, Donald Trump, reports the Express UK.

Proponents of the Biden administration are spinning that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is pressured by stopping trade with US producers; Beijing needs the US to enhance its economy based on US sources.

One claim is that Xi Jinping has agreed with Joe Biden's policies from carbon emissions and the ballooning US deficit. Until, this the Chinese leader has allegedly been quiet, cited the Telegraph UK.

Unfortunately, the meeting between the two is raging hot online at Twitter though most would agree that the US leader is not because of confidence by the opposite instead.

Read Also: Joe Biden has Dropped it in Afghanistan; Allies Fear US Fail Against China in the Future

The question remains whether the meeting is worth it when doubt over their sincerity remains. Furthermore, the bluster of Joe Biden is lost because China is needed more, not the opposite. Lastly, bullying China failed, so Washington is back to square one.

China plays significant part in the US economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping, via teleconference of Asian Pacific leaders, told them they should avoid joining any alliance with foreign powers. However, he did not mention Washington explicitly, the AP News reports.

Richard Cobden spurred Britain to go free trade as the way to world peace during the 1830s. According to Norman Angell's idea, mutual trade lessens war as the great illusion until 1914, to the golden era" of Anglo-Chinese relations ten years ago.

Also, free trade is not costly for the UK's security and political policies.

The USSR, during the initial cold war, was only exporting raw materials. China decides on making goods and e-commerce hardware.

Almost 27% of the manufactured goods for sale in America are all Chinese exports, and it is feared that the stoppage of products in ports will last until Thanksgiving's "Black Friday" sales to Christmas. Fears of losing stocks of products will cause a shortage in high-demand goods sold from Walmart or Amazon.

Administration officials are assuring the goods will be plentiful, but no one trusts the White House and is hearing alarms.

This scenario is where Beijing has the advantage and is the real winner despite the spin by the Biden team. For them, it is a make or the White House break. They need to have stuff for Americans to buy because the midterms may be looming dark.

Joe Biden is tackling China, but the communist country is more robust than the US economy, and Washington needs a good as the world opinion has sunk, or one big win if he can convince Xi to stand down on nukes.

Related Article: Political Commentator Criticizes Joe Biden for Leaving Billions of Military Hardware to the Taliban Which is Unfathomably Foreboding for the West

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.