A political commentator criticized Joe Biden, as his mishandling of the Afghan pullout is not forgotten despite attempts to shrug aside such a colossal misstep by any world leader leaving everything to the Taliban insurgents.

Access to military hardware that bars adversary states against the US can copy none. They can reverse-engineer years of technological innovation.

Loss of the technological edge is a danger to the US forces to get a photo op on 9/11, which backfired dreadfully.

Taliban has upgraded its weaponry from what was left by the US troops

The leaders of the Jihadis have confirmed that advanced military hardware left by the retreating US forces left the hardware used to train the Afghan military, reports the Express UK.

Angus Campbell, the Chief of the Australian Defense Force (ADF), reported more ominous developments than the Taliban getting their mitts on the US arms. He said that Pakistan had bought part of the weapons stash from the Jihadis.

Mr. Caleb Bond, a political commentator, had nothing but barbs for US President Joe Biden, who chose not to coordinate an effective pullout and was not listening to his military advisers. The loss of US arms was not allegedly acknowledged, instead it passed the buck.

The political commentator scathes Joe Biden as he conversed on Sky News Australia and gave his take on what became catastrophic for the west due to Taliban insurgents winning. He said that the way the US leader made so many errors despite a road map is deplorable going out fast, notes the Diverse Bulletin.

Some pundits have suggested it was for posturing on 9/11 and disregarded warnings from the state department. As a result, the Taliban has the tech of the US now, with the ones working that will make them dangerous. The arms stash they have now is top-notch compared to other terror insurgents.

A generation of Afghans at their mercy

Young girls are sold off to older men for a measly $500 because Biden's action has allowed the crumbling of the former country. With no money to feed their families, they sacrifice their daughters for survival.

By pulling out so fast, the Taliban have armed well, not bumpkins anymore, while the whole of Afghanis is helpless. Bond said Biden should be sanctioned for the mishandling, or there is something wrong.

The US president got criticized for the dreadful pullout and even alleged the insurgents could not take over the country, and they did, cites the BBC. Months back, warnings were given but got ignored.

These Jihadis were unopposed and rolled into Kabul, where many Afghan allies to the west fear revenge against them and their families. The airport at Karzai is where many went to escape, but many have failed.

Taliban not recognized as new Afghan government

The Taliban are the new Afghan government, but the world denies them that recognition. Pakistan has not recognized the Jihadis as a legitimate administration after August 31. Islamabad denies its ties to the terror group, even denying the past twenty years of supporting them. Not verifying the link Pakistan has to the Islamist insurgents.

In dire straits by now, Kabul's new rulers are seeking recognition but are denied of it. Even Pakistan's pleas to allow the frozen accounts of Kabul to be made accessible, with a crashing economy and more.

Political commentator Caleb Bond scathes Joe Biden for allowing the Taliban insurgents to rule with misery seen in Afghanistan but ignored its damage.

