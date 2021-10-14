Russian President Vladimir Putin recently weighed in on the growing tensions between China and Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Putin attended the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, where he was asked to react to Chinese President Xi Jinping's previous statement of engaging in a peaceful unification between China and Taiwan.

Putin said that his fellow president's statement suggests that there is no threat of military confrontation.

"I think China does not need to use force. China is a huge powerful economy, and in terms of purchasing parity, China is the economy number one in the world ahead of the United States now. By increasing this economic potential, China is capable of implementing its national objectives. I do not see any threats," he told CNBC.

Vladimir Putin says Russia will stay neutral

Putin also weighed in on the ongoing issues over the South China Sea. China has been claiming the vast swathes of the South China Sea for years.

The Russian president stressed that his country's stand and its people remain neutral because they need to provide an opportunity for all countries in the region without interference from non-regional powers.

Putin also encouraged China to get into negotiations with other countries that are involved because this is how Russia resolves all sorts of arguments with different nationalities.

Read Also: Vladimir Putin Urges To End Russian Media Crackdown on Journalists Under Foreign Agent

China-Taiwan tensions on the rise

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the US forces to stop its military aid to Taiwan, reiterating the previous agreements made between the two countries, according to US News.

Reports claimed that two dozen American forces had been deployed to Taiwan to help train the country's military in case China invades Taiwan in the coming weeks.

At the time, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that the tensions between China and Taiwan were the worst they have ever been in 40 years.

However, President Jinping said that he would handle the matter using peaceful means following weeks of simmering tensions between China and Taiwan.

On Sunday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen responded by saying that they will invest in their military capabilities in order to exercise their right to defend themselves.

China has always seen Taiwan as a breakaway province. Taiwan, on the other hand, have always separated from China since 1949.

China-India tensions could blow up soon

As of late, it's still unclear how China and Taiwan plan to resolve the ongoing issues between them. But another country is bragged into the mix.

According to CNN, troops from China and India have reportedly been detained by the other amid the ongoing battle in the Himalayas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sixteen months ago, Chinese and Indian troops fought a deadly hand-to-hand battle, and it seems that tensions between the two countries are on the rise again.

Last weekend, Chinese and Indian military leaders held face-to-face talks to dampen the tensions. However, the discussions didn't end well.

On Monday, the Indian Defense Ministry released a statement saying that China refused to cooperate.

China fired back by saying that India insisted on their unrealistic and unreasonable demands that's why a resolution has not been made.

Related Article: Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges US Forces to Stop Its Military Aid To Taiwan, To Stick to Previous Agreements

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.