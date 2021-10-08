The Chinese Foreign Ministry is urging US forces to stop providing military aid to Taiwan.

According to reports, two dozen members of the US special operations and support troops have been training a small group of Taiwanese ground forces throughout the past year.

The local maritime forces in Taiwan have also been getting help from the U.S. Marines.

After the report, China immediately responded and said that the move could violate contentious agreements between Washington and Beijing.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China's Global Times, sarcastically questioned the decision of the US only to send two dozen military troops when they could otherwise send more help to Taiwan, according to US News.

China will retaliate against the US, Taiwan

Prior to this, China already vowed to retaliate to any indication that the US deployed military forces to Taiwan.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reminded the US that it takes all the necessary steps to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As of press writing, there are growing concerns that China could invade Taiwan very soon.

Last week, China flew nearly 150 warplanes near the island in an attempt to intimidate Taiwan. The latter has also been preparing to go to war against China.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng acknowledged that the current tensions between China and Taiwan had been the worst in 40 years.

Read Also: China Not Pleased With Japan, Taiwan Talks; Tries To Coerce Both Countries To Silence

Taiwan, US relationship

According to The Hill, the US and Taiwan have a unique working relationship. The US has been providing various types of support to Taiwan since 1949, following the Chinese Civil War.

But in 1979, Washington held back from making the country's ties to Taiwan official following the agreements made between the US and Beijing. Under these agreements, the US agreed to cut ties with Taiwan.

In recent years, the US has started to provide aid to Taiwan following its strained relationship with China over issues on human rights, trade, security, and more.

Joe Biden's comments about Taiwan caused tensions

Last year, the US and Taiwan also appeared united following Joe Biden's comments.

In August, Biden was asked about the effects of withdrawing from Afghanistan and the Chinese media's comments that the US cannot be relied on when it comes to its defense.

Biden said that South Korea, NATO, and Taiwan are very different situations compared to Afghanistan. And the POTUS's comment seemingly showed the US' support for Taiwan because he mentioned it alongside countries that Washington has defense commitments.

"They are... entities we've made agreements with based on not a civil war they're having on that island or in South Korea, but on an agreement where they have a unity government that, in fact, is trying to keep bad guys from doing bad things to them," he said via Reuters.

Biden added that the country had kept its commitments, which means that if any of the nations, including Taiwan, are attacked, the US will take action.

Immediately after, a spokesperson for Biden said that the policy with Taiwan had not changed.

Related Article: China Violates Airspace of Taiwan Nearly 150 Times; Bided Administration Warns The Communist Country

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.