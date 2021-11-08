Authorities have identified the University of Connecticut student killed in a hit-and-run late last month, and say they have apprehended the suspect.

Meghan Voisine, 20, was killed by an automobile in Suffield on Saturday. Voisine was a second-year marketing student at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

UConn student died of hit-and-run, companions witnessed

According to a statement from the school, she was a member of the campus group Women in Business as well as the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. On October 23, about 10:30 pm, Voisine was crossing a roadway with their companions when she was struck.

According to authorities, the car that hit her fled the scene. Frederick Seymour, 58, of Windsor Locks, was arrested by the Suffield Police Department on Friday in connection with the tragic hit-and-run.

Per PEOPLE, the complaint said Seymour stepped into the police station on Friday and reportedly confessed to officers. Seymour has been charged with operating under suspension and avoiding responsibility in a fatal or serious injury accident.

In the meanwhile, he is being jailed on a $750,000 bail until his court appearance. Additional charges might be filed shortly, according to police, who are still investigating the incident.

Seymour had borrowed the vehicle he was driving when he hit Voisine, The Hartford Courant reported. The car's owners later turned him in to police after reading Facebook posts about the hit-and-run. UConn released a statement in response to Voisine's death.

Brown told Fox News, the owners of the automobile involved in the tragic hit-and-run notified authorities about Seymour, who borrowed the car from them. When the owners saw a police post about the incident on Facebook, they turned him in.

"On Friday morning, when we were preparing his arrest warrant, the accused came to our lobby on his own," Brown said.

Car owner turned the suspect to the authorities

At the time, authorities thought the vehicle that struck Voisine was a newer model SUV, similar to a Jeep Cherokee. According to the Courant, Seymour had a past arrest from December 2019 for driving with a suspended license.

"This is a difficult time for the University as we navigate the many emotions people experience after witnessing the death of another community member," the university stated in a statement. " We are aware that tragedy may awaken our own personal experiences of loss and grief, in addition to the pain of this present situation."

Meghan Voisine's relatives also released a statement, describing her as a bright light to all who encountered her. Memorial gifts can be directed to Suffield Community Aid, which is located at 450 South Street in Suffield, Connecticut.

