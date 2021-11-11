The Chinese Chengdu Mighty Dragon J-20 stealth fighter is the first 5th generation fighter built by the PLA to exploit radar invisibility to pit against the US. Compared to the F-22 and F-35, not much is known, and most specifications are kept secret.

In January 2011, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force unveiled their new Mighty Dragon that is touted as an equal to the Raptor stealth jet of the US Air Force (USAF).

It took six years until 2016 that it was in service with the PLAAF, but only in small numbers. It did not replace other front-line combat jets but was a show plane kept in reserve to intimidate with no actual combat.

Stealth as the best ability of the Mighty Dragon

Most non-stealth jets and aircraft are capably halfway in modern anti-air defenses, whether close or near. Now, it's the next level of aircraft design to keep a manned plane flying in contested areas on the modern battlefield, reports the Nationalist Interest.

The F-117 Night Hawk, an early American stealth fighter, was a sitting duck if it was discovered. It needed to fly when it gained air superiority.

Actual specifics of the Chinese Chengdu Mighty Dragon J-20 stealth fighter avionics and particulars are in hand, but one could imagine some reasonable assumptions about other aspects.

One such thing is that it had a top speed of Mach 2, with an operating radius of 1,200 to 2,000 miles, but it might vary according to sources, cites Air-Force Technology.

Analysts have not gotten the exact dimensions of the J-20, which is more than six feet over. It is a broad plain with a shallow set weapons bay with four to six long-range bombs or missiles.

Speculation over the dual jet engine plane is fast and operates long distances with an Achilles Heel, which is less than agile in a close-in dogfight. If it would meet the F/A-18, it would be a done deal because there is no canon.

Mighty Dragon fighter may not be as advanced

The J-20 would be used for long-range interception mission strike planes or zipping past combat air patrols (CAPS) to kill support craft for US strike fighters. One the recon and radar, ECM is gone, with the tankers that will stop any missions of US strikers.

Much of the mystery surrounding the Mighty Dragon is how invisible it is on radar, but new AESA radars might be able to find it. Installed on the Chinese Stealth plane are banks of sensors like electro-optical and heat-seeking infrared (360-degrees) that combine to help detect low radar profile fighters.

This is a similar system found in the F-35 Lightning II, which can share data with a group. If the Mighty Dragon does have the same systems, it might not be as advanced.

According to experts, the ideal stealth fighter should have several components on the airframe. It must have canards, strakes or leading-edge extensions, belly intakes, and balance everything while being near invisible.

The Chinese Chengdu Mighty Dragon J-20 stealth fighter is mostly unseen at the nose, but it's more visible in its radar cross-section from the side. But, Su-30 Flankers of the Indian Air Force were able to detect it, notes Zee News.

